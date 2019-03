Neem is one of the important ingredients that many traditional Indian medicines, toothpaste, mouthwashes, skin and hair products have. Neem, also known by its botanical name, Azadirachta indica, has been used as an ancient remedy for a number of health problems because of its ability to fight and treat various diseases and conditions primarily due to the presence of Nimbidin, Azadirachtin and nimbinin. It is not just neem leaves, even its barks and twigs are popularly used. Different medical formulations are made with neem and its various parts. Neem oil is also popular for its powerful antibacterial properties. When it comes to oral health, neem, is famed for fighting bacterial and viral infections, diabetes, tooth and gum decay, parasitic worms and free radical damage. Chewing on dried neem twigs, consuming neem churan, using neem-infused water are different ways to use neem for good oral health. According to a research published in Pharmacognosy Reviews, neem can also be used for the treatment of gingival problems and neem twigs can be used for mouth freshening properties, to alleviate toothache and for thorough natural cleaning of teeth. Here are some of the ways in which you can use neem for dental health.

Do you know how to use a neem twig to clean your teeth? Chewing a dried neem twig can help beat bacterial infections, prevent the formation of plaque and also eliminate bad breath. Using neem is an excellent way to kill organisms that cause dental carries. A research observed that neem has the ability to inhibit the colonization of streptococci on tooth surfaces.

It was observed in a research that extract of neem leaf can work against the proliferation of a yeast called Candida albicans.

Neem has the ability to inhibit Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus salivarius, common causes of dental cavities. Thus neem has anti-cariogenic and antimicrobial properties.

Studies have shown that using oral health products that have neem in them can help prevent gingivitis, gingival inflammation and dental plaque. It exhibits has antiseptic and disinfecting properties.

A research states that neem can be used to inhibit E. faecalis and that its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties makes it suitable root canal irrigation instead us using sodium hypochlorite which is less effective than neem.

Does the bitter taste of neem put your off? The bitter taste has many therapeutic properties. It is known to enhance tastebuds sensitivity and helps cleanse your pallet. So all you will need to do is to just bear the bitter taste — all for good health!

