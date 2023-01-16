Why You Might Be Needing An Artificial Pacemaker?

Sometimes the SA node is not able to initiate the electrical impulse and the condition might be called a sinus pause

If the SA node of the heart isn't functioning properly, then this might lead to abnormal rhythms and irregular heartbeat. It is then that you might need a pacemaker.

Knowing that our heart runs on a small current might be interesting. The sinoatrial node (SA) in the heart generates electrical impulses that cause the heart to contract. This minute current generates a heartbeat. The SA node typically generates 60 to 100 heartbeats per minute when a person is in a resting position. This impulse regulates the heart rate. The SA node is a specialized cluster of cells that regulates the rhythm of the heart.

The impulse generated by the SA node first leads to the contraction of the left and right atria of the heart to push blood into the right and left ventricles. Following this the electrical system of the heart causes the ventricles to contract and this leads to blood being pushed into the blood vessels that might carry it all over your body. Though the SA node is the primary initiator of the current, the electrical system is widespread throughout the heart and might help amplify and distribute its effect. If the SA node of the heart isn't functioning properly, then this might lead to abnormal rhythms and irregular heartbeat. It is then that you might need a pacemaker.

When does the natural pacemaker falter?

Sometimes the SA node is not able to initiate the electrical impulse and the condition might be called a sinus pause. This pause can last for a few seconds to several minutes. Sometimes the SA node might initiate the electrical impulse but it might not be able to reach the neighbouring tissue. Since a part of the heart does not receive instruction to contract, it might skip a beat. Drugs like morphine can also cause abnormal sinus rhythms.

Why you might be needing a pacemaker?

When a person starts skipping heartbeats very often and might have irregular heart rhythms, it can lead to symptoms like fainting and their heart being in a vulnerable position. The following are some reasons why you might need a pacemaker-

A weak heart due to previous heart conditions Congenital heart problems Thick or enlarged heart muscles Irregular heartbeat. Cardiac arrest

How might an artificial pacemaker work?

An artificial pacemaker is a small device that has a pulse generator, including a small battery and a tiny circuit. Much like body's natural SA node, it might generate electrical impulses that will make the heart beat. They regularize the rhythm at which your heart might work. Modern pacemakers have sensors that discharge impulse in response to the heart's natural heart rhythm and modifies accordingly. It is usually placed under the skin near the collarbone on the left side of the chest. The procedure of fitting a pacemaker might take about an hour to complete.