Why you feel bloated even after eating healthy: 5 possible reasons

Bloating it is often caused by the way your body processes the food. From eating habits to intestinal health there could be a number of underlying causes contributing to the discomfort.

Bloating is often believed to be associated with unhealthy foods but most individuals have reported feeling bloated despite eating balanced and healthy foods. The reason might not be as simple as your choice of food according to expert it may be in the way you consume and your digestive system responds. Bloating is normal every now and then but persistent pains could indicate some sort of digestive disorders that cannot be overlooked.

Causes of post-meal bloating

Consuming too much food too fast: Healthy food may also bloat when consumed too fast. In a hurry to consume food you are likely to gulp more air that causes pressure and gaseousness. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)reports that mindful eating enhances proper digestion and alleviates such symptoms as bloating. Increased intake of fibre: Fibre is a vital component in the gut but an abrupt increase in fibre-containment foods such as vegetables, fruits and whole grains will result in the development of bloating. The digestive tract requires time to andjust and too much fibre with a lack of water may increase any discomfort. Food sensitivities: Some healthy foods may not suit all kinds of people. Bloating may be due to lactose intolerance, gluten intolerance or intolerance to certain ingredients. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the most important part of treating digestive symptoms is determining trigger foods. It states, "A food intolerance can cause stomach upset and other digestive problems after you consume certain foods or drinks...Most people with food intolerances can have small amounts of those foods without distressing symptoms. A food diary and elimination diet can help determine if you have a food intolerance." Gut health imbalance: This condition occurs when bacteria influence the digestion of food. Even healthy foods can result in the production of gases and bloating due to poor gut health. Eating too much healthy food: Be careful of the size of the portion when consuming large amounts of food even healthy ones as it will overload the digestive system with temporary bloating and discomfort.

When to pay attention

Although occassional bloating is normal if the symptoms are persistent it could signify conditions such as Irritable bowel syndrome or other gastrointestinal complications. The Mayo Clinicrecommends visiting a doctor in case the bloating is frequent, severe and is accompanied by weight loss, pain or bowel habit changes.

Easy to follow tips to lessen bloating

Take time to eat and chew the food

Introduce fibre gradually

Drink water all day long.

Predict and restrict trigger food.

Gas-inducing carbonated beverages should also be avoided.

It is not necessarily an indicator that something is wrong with your health when you experience bloating after you eat something healthy but rather it could be the way or the food you eat. Being aware of these triggers and making minor changes can help improve digestion and reduce discomfort over time.

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