Why wrist angioplasty is replacing traditional heart procedures worldwide? Here's all you need to know

Cardiovascular disease is a leading global health disease. To reopen a blocked heart artery, many people who suffer from it require a procedure known as angioplasty. Angioplasty was traditionally done down the groin of a man or woman. These days, many hospitals encourage wrist angioplasty, also known as radial angioplasty, over the more conventional procedures as it doesn't cause discomfort or threat to the patients at all.

What is wrist angioplasty?

The doctor passes a thin tube (catheter) through the radial artery in the wrist rather than the femoral artery in the groin. The catheter is carefully guided to the heart to open blocked arteries. Used for centuries this practice has grown in popularity due to several important reasons.

Reduced risk of bleeding with wrist angioplasty

The benefit of wrist angioplasty will be a reduced risk of bleeding. The wrist artery is smaller, easier to control than the groin artery. If the bleeding occurs, doctors and nurses can quickly and dramatically prevent this using a lot of pressure to the wrist. Bleeding in the groin area can, however, get serious and dangerous at times. This means wrist angioplasty is particularly safe for older age patients and individuals on blood-thinning medications.

Another advantage is that patients are more comfortable. Following groin angioplasty, patients are usually required to lie flat in bed for many hours, to prevent bleeding. It may lead to lower back ache, discomfort and issues in using the toilets. During wrist angioplasty, patients are able to sit up, walk and move more rapidly after this procedure. Patients will feel more comfortable and self-assured while recuperating.

There are also many cases in which wrist angioplasty cuts down on the length of a person's hospital stay. Some patients are discharged on a same or next day basis as the process of recovery is much faster with less amount of complications experienced during it. Brief hospital admissions help patients improve more quickly in their everyday life, and can also reduce health care costs.

Less invasive procedure with smoother recovery

Recoveries with wrist angioplasty are smoother and generally the procedure is less invasive, which makes patients less anxious when undergoing it. The wrist area is more manageable, and less uncomfortable than the groin area. Patients have a more comfortable food intake, are able to speak and just begin to understand how the pain and swelling is going to be treated shortly after the treatment, enhancing their overall hospital experience.

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One of the other significant benefits is reduced infection risk. Wrist is normally less greasy and is easier to keep dry than groin. This will minimise the risk of infection following the procedure. Wider cuts on the wrists can heal up more rapidly, which means there will be little amount of scarring left at that place.

Why doctors prefer wrist angioplasty in emergencies?

Wrist Angioplasty is also preferred in many emergency services of heart attack by doctors. Studies have demonstrated improved results and decreased complications in patients treated via the wrist. With advances in medical technology and the training of doctors, wrist angioplasty is becoming the first step in many heart centers worldwide.

Who may not be suitable for wrist angioplasty?

But not all patients are necessarily good candidates for wrist angioplasty. A few patients have tiny or under-developed arteries in the wrist, which makes the procedure more challenging. Sometimes a surgeon's approach through the groin tunnel can still be performed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Patients should consult a qualified cardiologist or healthcare provider to determine the most appropriate treatment option based on their individual medical condition.