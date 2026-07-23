Why women with PCOS should never ignore snoring and poor sleep - Gynecologist explains the hidden link

Dear women, if you have been diagnosed with PCOS and are dealing with poor sleep, loud snoring, or waking up feeling exhausted, understand that this is not something to ignore. Read on to know why you must take these symptoms seriously and speak to your doctor for timely evaluation and treatment.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Gayatri Deshpande

Why women with PCOS should never ignore snoring and poor sleep - Gynecologist explains the hidden link

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is commonly associated with irregular periods, acne, weight gain, excess facial hair and fertility concerns. However, one important aspect that is often overlooked is sleep. Many women with PCOS experience loud snoring, disturbed sleep, daytime tiredness or wake up feeling exhausted despite sleeping for several hours. These may be signs of sleep apnoea, a condition where breathing repeatedly becomes shallow or briefly stops during sleep.

How PCOS Increases the Risk of Sleep Apnoea and Loud Snoring

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Gayatri Deshpande, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, explained that women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing sleep apnoea because the condition affects the body beyond the ovaries. PCOS is closely linked with hormonal imbalance, weight changes, insulin resistance and metabolic health. Weight gain, particularly around the abdomen and upper body, can increase pressure around the airway during sleep, making breathing difficult and causing repeated interruptions in breathing.

The relationship between PCOS and sleep works both ways. Poor sleep can further disturb hormonal regulation and worsen some PCOS-related challenges. Inadequate sleep may increase ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates hunger, and reduce leptin, the hormone that signals fullness. This can increase appetite, cravings and the tendency to consume high-calorie foods, making weight management more difficult.

How Sleep Deprivation Affects Hormones, Hunger and Weight Gain in PCOS

Sleep disturbances can also affect the body's internal hormonal rhythm. Poor quality sleep and stress on the body may influence cortisol levels and can also contribute to changes in prolactin levels. Increased prolactin levels may interfere with normal reproductive hormone balance and can affect menstrual regularity and ovulation, concerns that many women with PCOS already experience.

Another important connection is insulin resistance. Many women with PCOS have difficulty using insulin effectively, which affects sugar regulation and metabolism. Poor sleep can worsen this cycle by affecting glucose control, lowering energy levels and making it harder to maintain regular exercise and healthy lifestyle habits.

Why Sleep Apnoea in PCOS Should Never Be Ignored

This is why sleep apnoea in PCOS should not be dismissed as "just snoring". Apart from persistent tiredness, it may contribute to morning headaches, irritability, difficulty concentrating, mood changes and challenges with weight management. Over time, untreated sleep problems can add to the hormonal and metabolic difficulties associated with PCOS.

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PCOS Warning Signs: When Snoring, Morning Headaches and Daytime Fatigue Need Medical Attention

Women with PCOS who snore loudly, wake up choking or gasping, feel sleepy during the day, experience morning headaches or feel unusually tired despite adequate rest should proactively consult their gynaecologist. Partners and family members can also help, as they are often the first to notice changes in breathing patterns during sleep.

How Better Sleep Can Improve PCOS Symptoms, Fertility and Overall Health

Managing PCOS should not be limited to regulating periods or addressing fertility concerns. A holistic approach that includes regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, weight management where required, healthy sleep habits and timely evaluation of sleep-related concerns can significantly improve long-term health and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider if you experience persistent symptoms.