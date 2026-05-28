Why women are more prone to gallstones: Know hidden hormonal link, warning signs and treatment

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Written By: Dr. Pankaj Sharma | Published : May 28, 2026 6:36 PM IST
Gallstones are pebble-like pieces of material that are made of cholesterol or bilirubin that develop in the gallbladder causing sudden pain. Earlier this medical condition was most frequently seen in older women but the problem is becoming a common issue in younger women. Gallstones is thought to be caused by changes in lifestyles, lack of good nutrition, obesity and hormonal changes. People who have gallstones may initially have symptoms such as gas and indigestion but it is essential to provide prompt treatment to rule out the signs.
Women are at a higher risk of developing gallstones compared with men because of the following reasons:
Gallstones can cause all sorts of badness - here's a figure of locations within the digestive tract where gallstones can manifest#ultrasound#POCUS
"Gallstones top to toe: what the radiologist needs to know" - Insights Imaging 2020 https://t.co/XviFa0bV2Upic.twitter.com/eGOoAmPL2e Dan Kim (@dan___kim) November 16, 2022
Here are some of the common symptoms people can experience when gallstones develop:
Gallstones are 100 per cent easily treatable with modern techniques. If the stones are small they can be treated with medication and diet alone but if they come back with excruciating pain then you may need Laparoscopic surgery or other robotic tools for the removal of gallstones.
Gallstones can cause all sorts of badness - here's a figure of locations within the digestive tract where gallstones can manifest#ultrasound#POCUS
"Gallstones top to toe: what the radiologist needs to know" - Insights Imaging 2020 https://t.co/XviFa0bV2Upic.twitter.com/eGOoAmPL2e Dan Kim (@dan___kim) November 16, 2022
Check out these simple yet effective lifestyle tips to prevent gallstone:
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or persistent gallstone related symptoms.