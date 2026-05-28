Why women are more prone to gallstones: Know hidden hormonal link, warning signs and treatment

Women face a higher risk of gallstones due to hormonal changes, pregnancy and lifestyle factors. Here are key warning signs, hidden causes and treatment options you should know to reduce your risk of developing gallstones.

Written By: Dr. Pankaj Sharma | Published : May 28, 2026 6:36 PM IST

Women & Gallstones.

Gallstones are pebble-like pieces of material that are made of cholesterol or bilirubin that develop in the gallbladder causing sudden pain. Earlier this medical condition was most frequently seen in older women but the problem is becoming a common issue in younger women. Gallstones is thought to be caused by changes in lifestyles, lack of good nutrition, obesity and hormonal changes. People who have gallstones may initially have symptoms such as gas and indigestion but it is essential to provide prompt treatment to rule out the signs.

Why is it that women have a higher risk of gallstones?

Women are at a higher risk of developing gallstones compared with men because of the following reasons:

High estrogen levels: Women have higher levels of the hormone estrogen which can cause increased cholesterol levels in the bile leading to gallstones

Taking birth control pills: Women who are in long term usage of birth control pills or hormone therapy might be more likely to get gallstones

Sedentary lifestyle: Reduced activity, fast and fried foods also contribute to the risk of gallstones

Gallstones can cause all sorts of badness - here's a figure of locations within the digestive tract where gallstones can manifest#ultrasound#POCUS "Gallstones top to toe: what the radiologist needs to know" - Insights Imaging 2020 https://t.co/XviFa0bV2Upic.twitter.com/eGOoAmPL2e Dan Kim (@dan___kim) November 16, 2022

What are the early signs and symptoms of gallstones?

Here are some of the common symptoms people can experience when gallstones develop:

Gallstones may cause a lot of pain in the right side of the abdomen

An individual who has gallstones might experience heaviness after food

They may also be constantly sick and throw up

Gas and indigestion all the time

Gallstones can cause back or shoulder pain

Are gallstones treatable?

Gallstones are 100 per cent easily treatable with modern techniques. If the stones are small they can be treated with medication and diet alone but if they come back with excruciating pain then you may need Laparoscopic surgery or other robotic tools for the removal of gallstones.

Gallstones can cause all sorts of badness - here's a figure of locations within the digestive tract where gallstones can manifest#ultrasound#POCUS "Gallstones top to toe: what the radiologist needs to know" - Insights Imaging 2020 https://t.co/XviFa0bV2Upic.twitter.com/eGOoAmPL2e Dan Kim (@dan___kim) November 16, 2022

How to prevent gallstones?

Check out these simple yet effective lifestyle tips to prevent gallstone:

Avoid eating too much fried food

Ensure to maintain a healthy weight as being obese can also lead to developing gallstones

Do some exercise every day as this can help prevent gallstones

Drinking adequate amount of water is also very important to avoid gallstones

Eat plenty of fibre rich foods

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or persistent gallstone related symptoms.

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