Why Winter Is Bad For Your Eyes: Common Eye Problems And Symptoms To Watch

Winter can harm your eyes by causing dryness, redness, and irritation. Know the reasons, common symptoms, and easy eye care tips for cold weather.

The winter might have nice weather and celebration, but you can be unaware that it is slowly affecting your eye health. Low humidity, cold winds, and more indoor heating dry the eyes, which become irritated, reddish, and sore. Itching, blurred vision, or watering are symptoms many people experience during the winter season without being aware of what has caused such. Light sensitivity, infections, and dry eyes are not the only problems with the eyes in winter, as you may believe. It helps you understand why cold weather is such a problem for your eyes and be able to see the initial cues of a problem so that you can prevent getting cold weather-induced problems in your eyes, and that will save you the trouble of having cold weather on your eyes once the season is over.

Why Do Eyes Get Affected in Winter?

The air in winter is drier, hence becoming dry not only to the skin but also to the eyes. The cold winds lead to more tear evaporation, and indoor heaters also help to reduce the humidity. This assortment disturbs the natural tear arrangement, which maintains the eyes moist and secure. Eye dryness can also increase with increased screen time that occurs in winter seasons because when one is staring at a screen, the eye blink decreases, instead of blinking.

Common Eye Problems In Winter Season

The most prevalent problem associated with the eyes in the winter is dry eyes. The symptoms are burning sensation, reddishness, scratching, and a gritty sensation in the eyes. There might also be surplus watering where some people overcompensate for the development of dryness in the eyes. Other diseases that affect the eyes, such as conjunctivitis, are more prevalent during the winter season as the eye protection is weaker and the exposure to viruses and bacteria rises. Itchy watery eyes may be caused by seasonal allergies caused by indoor dust and mold. In high altitude or snowy regions, light reflected to the eye may cause photokeratitis, commonly known as snow blindness, which leaves the eye sensitive to light and painful.

Signs And Symptoms Of Winter Eye Problems

Common symptoms that someone encounters when in winter and that indicate their eyes are not coping are:

Dryness or exaltation.

Red or irritated eyes

Itchy or watery eyes

Blurry vision

Sensitivity to light

Sensation of sand or grit in the eyes.

In case these symptoms do not disappear or get worse, one should not postpone medical care.

Who Is More At Risk Of Eye Problems In Winter?

Individuals who spend excessive time in front of screens, put contact lenses, and those with dry eye syndrome tend to be more susceptible to winter eye problems. Aging persons, children, and patients with allergies or compromised immunity may also feel more agonized during the cold season.

How To Protect Your Eyes During Winter

Irritation and loss of moisture can be avoided using lubricating eye drops to maintain moisture. It is also important to remain fully hydrated and not lose any water because dehydration substantially aggravates dry eyes. Having a humidifier in the home contributes to the humidity of the air, and it helps to avoid excessive dryness of the skin. The usage of sunglasses in the open air helps in protecting the eyes from cold winds and UV radiation. Eye hygiene, the washing of hands, and not touching the eyes should be maintained to decrease the threat of infections.