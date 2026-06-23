Why viral fever spikes during monsoon: Expert shares warning signs, prevention tips and dangers of antibiotic misuse

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 23, 2026 9:31 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr Vighnesh Y
The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also increases the risk of several infections and illnesses. Viruses are the most frequent health issue during these times: viral fever. Many families notice that as soon as the rains begin, cases of fever, cold, cough, body pain and weakness start rising rapidly. Especially vulnerable during this season are children, elderly people, and people with poor immune systems.
According to Dr. Vighnesh Y, Sr. Consultant General Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Monsoon weather creates the perfect environment for viruses and infections to spread quickly. Some of the main reasons for the increase in viral fever during the rainy season are due to variations in temperature, high humidity, water logging and poor hygiene."
Monsoon season brings some constant change in the weather. It's hot and humid one minute, and cool and rainy the next. Sudden changes in temperature can compromise the body's immune system and necessary for the protection against viral infection.
Among other things, it also becomes more humid in this season. Virus and bacteria survive longer under warm and humid environment. Heavy rainfall leads to water logging, which results in the breeding of mosquitoes and the possible onset of diseases like Malaria and Dengue Fever, that can start with fever like symptoms.
A second significant one is contamination of food and water. Drinking water has the potential to be contaminated with germs and viruses during monsoon. Spread by street food or uncovered food or hygienic eating practices also can further enhance infection risks.
In the early stages viral fever can look like the common flu. The symptoms may differ between individuals due to a different infection type and immunity of the body. Some common symptoms include:
High temperature or fever
When symptoms are severe or persistent, however, medical attention is required.
Although monsoon time coinciding with viral fever can come to anyone, there are some groups that are more vulnerable to it.
Children's immune systems are still in the process of forming and they are susceptible to catching infections at school, in play grounds or where there is a lot of people around.
It typically takes longer for older persons to recover from illnesses, as their immune systems are not as strong and they may have other health problems.
Some people may have more severe symptoms, such as people who have diabetes, asthma, heart disease or kidney problems.
Infections are more likely to occur in people who are trying to get better after being sick or who are on drugs which make them more susceptible to infections.
During the rainy season, there are many ways in which a viral infection can spread. An infected individual can unknowingly spread the virus to multiple individuals.
When a person coughs or sneezes, they send out another speck of fluid containing viruses that is spread into the air.
Viruses can survive on frequently touched surfaces like door handles, mobile phones and tables.
Eating or drinking contaminated food or water can result in stomach infections and a fever.
The monsoon brings swift transmission of disease such as Dengue and Chikungunya, as it results in the stagnant water in which the mosquitos breed.
The good news is that viral fever can often be prevented with simple precautions and healthy habits.
Regularly washing hands with soap and water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent spread of infections." Kids should also be educated about good hand washing practices.
Always drink clean and filtered water. Boil water if needed, if heavy rains occur they could contaminate the water.
Don't use stale or uncovered foods. One key recommendation during monsoon is to eat home-cooked food which is safer. Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consuming.
Healthy eating with foods that are rich in fruits and vegetables, proteins and vitamins boost the immune system. Foods that are high in vitamin C can support the body's ability to fend off infection.
During the monsoon season, people tend to drink less water because it's not as hot. However, staying hydrated is important for maintaining overall health.
Never put coolers, pots, buckets or open containers of water. This will help reduce the breeding of mosquitoes.
Avoid staying in wet clothes for too long. You might get cold and catch infection since the wet garments.
Immunity can be reduced by lack of sleep and stress. A good night's rest ensures that the body can repair and repair itself against diseases.
Normally, most of the viral fevers resolve within 3-5 days. However, certain symptoms may not be overlooked. Consult a doctor if:
If verified as early as possible, it is possible to identify serious conditions such as Dengue infection, Typhoid or bacterial infection etc which may require medical assistance.
An important problem in monsoons when patients fall sick is the unnecessary use of antibiotics which is mentioned by Dr. Vighnesh Y. Many people start taking antibiotics as soon as they develop fever, cold or cough without consulting a doctor. But antibiotics are not effective for viral infections. Their over-use can cause significant health issues.
Dr. Vighnesh Y advises not to take antibiotics too frequently, particularly without any medical feedback, as the bad bacteria that resides inside the physique may develop resistance to the antibiotic medicines. Sometimes, antibiotics might become less effective over time when they are needed the most.
Excessive visitations of antibiotics may also kill the good bacteria in the gut. This can result in digestive issues such as diarrhea, yeast infections and compromised immune system. Sometimes extra-severe colon infections are also noted.
There are other possible side effects as well. Some people may develop allergic reactions to antibiotics. These drugs also can affect the kidneys, the ears, and can interact with other medicines.
Doctors only prescribe antibiotics when they deem it necessary. Antibiotics: If required, patients should be prescribed appropriate antibiotic medication, which they should adhere to in terms of dosage and timeliness.
People should never:
When antibiotics should be used responsibly, it helps to delay antibiotic resistance, which is becoming a huge concern globally.
Follow few simple habits with your family every day during the rainy season to help safeguard against infections:
Weather might be fine during the monsoon season but chances of viral fever and infection may be heightened. Severe shifts in weather, humidity, and contaminated food or mosquito breeding leads to an increase in sickness during this period.
"Small things will make a big difference when it comes to saving your family from illness; good hygiene, safe water, proper nourishment and avoiding unnecessary antibiotics. The importance of not self-medicating or seeking medical advice when symptoms become severe and persistent cannot be highlighted enough," the doctor say.
Familiarizing oneself with tips for staying healthy, and being vigilant, allows families to have fun during the monsoon season without letting viral infections to control them.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.