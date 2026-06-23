Why viral fever spikes during monsoon: Expert shares warning signs, prevention tips and dangers of antibiotic misuse

Monsoon increases the risk of viral fever, cold and infections. Know warning signs, prevention tips and why unnecessary antibiotic use can be harmful.

Medically Verified By: Dr Vighnesh Y

Viral fever spikes during monsoon

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also increases the risk of several infections and illnesses. Viruses are the most frequent health issue during these times: viral fever. Many families notice that as soon as the rains begin, cases of fever, cold, cough, body pain and weakness start rising rapidly. Especially vulnerable during this season are children, elderly people, and people with poor immune systems.

According to Dr. Vighnesh Y, Sr. Consultant General Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Monsoon weather creates the perfect environment for viruses and infections to spread quickly. Some of the main reasons for the increase in viral fever during the rainy season are due to variations in temperature, high humidity, water logging and poor hygiene."

Why Viral Fever Becomes Common During Monsoon?

Monsoon season brings some constant change in the weather. It's hot and humid one minute, and cool and rainy the next. Sudden changes in temperature can compromise the body's immune system and necessary for the protection against viral infection.

Among other things, it also becomes more humid in this season. Virus and bacteria survive longer under warm and humid environment. Heavy rainfall leads to water logging, which results in the breeding of mosquitoes and the possible onset of diseases like Malaria and Dengue Fever, that can start with fever like symptoms.

A second significant one is contamination of food and water. Drinking water has the potential to be contaminated with germs and viruses during monsoon. Spread by street food or uncovered food or hygienic eating practices also can further enhance infection risks.

Common Symptoms Of Viral Fever

In the early stages viral fever can look like the common flu. The symptoms may differ between individuals due to a different infection type and immunity of the body. Some common symptoms include:

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High temperature or fever

Chills and sweating

Muscles pains and body aches

Headache

Weakness and tiredness

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Cough

Loss of appetite

Sickness or stomach ache

When symptoms are severe or persistent, however, medical attention is required.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Although monsoon time coinciding with viral fever can come to anyone, there are some groups that are more vulnerable to it.

Children

Children's immune systems are still in the process of forming and they are susceptible to catching infections at school, in play grounds or where there is a lot of people around.

Elderly People

It typically takes longer for older persons to recover from illnesses, as their immune systems are not as strong and they may have other health problems.

People With Chronic Diseases

Some people may have more severe symptoms, such as people who have diabetes, asthma, heart disease or kidney problems.

People With Weak Immunity

Infections are more likely to occur in people who are trying to get better after being sick or who are on drugs which make them more susceptible to infections.

How Viral Infections Spread During Monsoon?

During the rainy season, there are many ways in which a viral infection can spread. An infected individual can unknowingly spread the virus to multiple individuals.

Through Air

When a person coughs or sneezes, they send out another speck of fluid containing viruses that is spread into the air.

Through Contaminated Surfaces

Viruses can survive on frequently touched surfaces like door handles, mobile phones and tables.

Through Food And Water

Eating or drinking contaminated food or water can result in stomach infections and a fever.

Through Mosquito Bites

The monsoon brings swift transmission of disease such as Dengue and Chikungunya, as it results in the stagnant water in which the mosquitos breed.

Simple Ways To Protect Your Family During Monsoon

The good news is that viral fever can often be prevented with simple precautions and healthy habits.

Maintain Good Hygiene

Regularly washing hands with soap and water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent spread of infections." Kids should also be educated about good hand washing practices.

Drink Safe Water

Always drink clean and filtered water. Boil water if needed, if heavy rains occur they could contaminate the water.

Eat Freshly Cooked Food

Don't use stale or uncovered foods. One key recommendation during monsoon is to eat home-cooked food which is safer. Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consuming.

Boost Immunity

Healthy eating with foods that are rich in fruits and vegetables, proteins and vitamins boost the immune system. Foods that are high in vitamin C can support the body's ability to fend off infection.

Stay Hydrated

During the monsoon season, people tend to drink less water because it's not as hot. However, staying hydrated is important for maintaining overall health.

Keep Surroundings Clean

Never put coolers, pots, buckets or open containers of water. This will help reduce the breeding of mosquitoes.

Wear Appropriate Clothing

Avoid staying in wet clothes for too long. You might get cold and catch infection since the wet garments.

Get Enough Rest

Immunity can be reduced by lack of sleep and stress. A good night's rest ensures that the body can repair and repair itself against diseases.

When Should You Visit A Doctor?

Normally, most of the viral fevers resolve within 3-5 days. However, certain symptoms may not be overlooked. Consult a doctor if:

Fever does not come down or fall for several days. Breathing becomes difficult Severe dehydration occurs Lots of vomit going on. Rashes are developed on the body They become so weak that they become confused Platelet count drops Symptoms worsen suddenly

If verified as early as possible, it is possible to identify serious conditions such as Dengue infection, Typhoid or bacterial infection etc which may require medical assistance.

An important problem in monsoons when patients fall sick is the unnecessary use of antibiotics which is mentioned by Dr. Vighnesh Y. Many people start taking antibiotics as soon as they develop fever, cold or cough without consulting a doctor. But antibiotics are not effective for viral infections. Their over-use can cause significant health issues.

Dr. Vighnesh Y advises not to take antibiotics too frequently, particularly without any medical feedback, as the bad bacteria that resides inside the physique may develop resistance to the antibiotic medicines. Sometimes, antibiotics might become less effective over time when they are needed the most.

Excessive visitations of antibiotics may also kill the good bacteria in the gut. This can result in digestive issues such as diarrhea, yeast infections and compromised immune system. Sometimes extra-severe colon infections are also noted.

There are other possible side effects as well. Some people may develop allergic reactions to antibiotics. These drugs also can affect the kidneys, the ears, and can interact with other medicines.

Use Antibiotics Responsibly

Doctors only prescribe antibiotics when they deem it necessary. Antibiotics: If required, patients should be prescribed appropriate antibiotic medication, which they should adhere to in terms of dosage and timeliness.

People should never:

Self-medicate with antibiotics

Stop medicines midway

Take the left over antibiotics from a past-time sickness

Share antibiotics with others

When antibiotics should be used responsibly, it helps to delay antibiotic resistance, which is becoming a huge concern globally.

Monsoon Health Tips For Families

Follow few simple habits with your family every day during the rainy season to help safeguard against infections:

Do not allow stagnant water to be near children. Apply mosquito repellents and mosquito nets. Stay dry and ventilated in the home Wash hands on coming in from outdoors Stay away from close contact in areas with people sick with viruses and infections. Maintain personal hygiene Introduce warm liquid and proper food items in diet.

Weather might be fine during the monsoon season but chances of viral fever and infection may be heightened. Severe shifts in weather, humidity, and contaminated food or mosquito breeding leads to an increase in sickness during this period.

"Small things will make a big difference when it comes to saving your family from illness; good hygiene, safe water, proper nourishment and avoiding unnecessary antibiotics. The importance of not self-medicating or seeking medical advice when symptoms become severe and persistent cannot be highlighted enough," the doctor say.

Familiarizing oneself with tips for staying healthy, and being vigilant, allows families to have fun during the monsoon season without letting viral infections to control them.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.