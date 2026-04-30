Why stress today affects your body as much as your mind

In the middle of packed schedules and constant demands stress quietly becomes part of the routine whether that is to meet deadlines, college pressures or the constant juggle of daily responsibilities. As we gear up to close the curtain of April month which is recognized as Stress Awareness Month for bringing attention to a familiar kind of pressure many of us experience in our day to day lives where days blur into nights, routines stretch longer and the mind rarely gets a chance to rest. Let's take a closer look at the importance of why stress is as physical as it is mental.

Stress today takes in many forms

According to Dr. Vaishali Gode, EVP R&D, Nourishment and Packaging, Marico and Hair Expert, Parachute Advansed what is often overlooked is that stress does not only affect the mind but prolonged mental strain can leave the body in a constant state of alertness where breathing becomes shallow, muscles tense and the nervous system remains overstimulated.

She said, "This is especially relevant in today's always-on lifestyles where the mind is rarely given the space to truly pause. During such high-pressure periods the body does not always benefit from more stimulation or distraction but it responds better to brief cues that signal slowing down. It's during these high-pressure moments that small grounding rituals matter the most."

Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi adds, "Extreme stress is not just mental it affects the whole body by raising blood pressure, blood sugar and straining the heart. If stress is constant and you're not recovering from it then managing stress early is as important as treating any medical illness."

For a lot of people a head massage or the familiar 'champi' we grew up with has always been a quiet remedy for stress and fatigue. The good news is that this simple practice has been proven by researchers that that regular massage can enhance microcirculation which could contributing to improved sleep quality and overall calm. Additionally the rhythmic pressure also helps release muscular tension that builds in the scalp, temples and neck after long hours of concentration.

Benefits of scalp massage

Dr. Gode further notes regular scalp massage helps in reducing cortisol which is the stress hormone that is released during periods of psychological pressure and anxiety. She said, "Elevated cortisol levels are associated with restlessness, fatigue, disrupted sleep and difficulty concentrating which are some common symptoms that occur during intense stress." The healthcare professional told TheHealthsite.Com that reducing this stress hormone through a scalp massage can help your body to come out of the fight or flight mode into a calmer and balanced state.

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"It is important to note that the process of massage contributes to both mental and scalp recovery. Therefore step away from daily demands once in a while and warm essential oil between the palms for massaging the scalp slowly to create a measurable physiological shift," Dr. Gode explains. "This repetition allows thoughts to settle naturally where breathing becomes deeper and the mental noise of everyday stress softens."

The hair expert also suggest to take note that massaging your scalp with coconut based hair oils help not only in relieving stress but also nourishes hair as they are rich in lauric acid. She concludes, "This medium-chain fatty acid oils have a natural affinity for hair proteins. Its smaller molecular size allows it to penetrate the hair shaft more effectively than many other oils helping reduce protein loss and strengthen hair from within. These massage sessions helps reconnect the mind with the body when you feel overwhelmed. Sometimes that small pause is what allows the mind to return to work with greater steadiness."