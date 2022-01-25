Why Should Pre-Teens Go For HPV Vaccine?

All parents must know that the HPV vaccine is safe for their children.

Cervical cancer is the most common type of cancers caused by HPV. Both boys and girls are advised to get two doses of vaccine between 9-14 years.

Human Papillomavirus or HPV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused in the reproductive tract through skin-to-skin contact. Every year, many people are affected by genital warts and HPV-related cancers, including cervical, anal, throat, oral cancers, etc. Early preventive measures can protect many men and women from contracting the virus. The HPV vaccine is especially effective among pre-teens and teens, even if they are not sexually active. Here is everything you need to know about the HPV vaccine, who should take it, the right time to get vaccinated and much more.

Why does your pre-teen need the HPV vaccine?

Among the several types of cancers caused by HPV, cervical cancer is the most common one. More than men, women are prone to cervical cancer. HPV can affect teens and young adults if they have sex with an infected partner. Even if there are no signs and symptoms, many people are not aware of whether they have been infected or not.

The HPV vaccine can protect pre-teens from the virus, long before they are exposed to its strains. The vaccine is highly effective if people receive the shots before they involve in sexual activities. This is why getting your pre-teen vaccinated should be on the top of your list. Girls can contract the infection much more easily and may develop cancer in later stages of life. To prevent this from happening, you must consider talking to your pre-teen about the vaccine shots.

What is the right age?

Both boys and girls must receive two doses of vaccine between 9-14 years. Teens who get their first dose after they turn 15 will receive 3 doses of vaccine. Young adults up to 26 years can get vaccinated against HPV. Older people can consult their doctors regarding the efficacy of the vaccine at their age since many men and women would have already become sexually active.

How can you talk to your child about the vaccine?

Tell your child about the benefits of the vaccine. Talking to them about how the virus is transmitted does not mean that you are permitting them to have sex at an early age. If you feel you are not ready to talk about sex to your child, tell them that the vaccine can protect them against several types of life-threatening cancers.

You can even communicate to your child about protected sex and sex education which they must know about. This will help them make better choices about safe sex in future. If your child is older, tell them about the importance of pap tests for cervical cancer and why they should be done more frequently. After turning 21, women must go for screening tests as early diagnosis is better than treating the issue at a later stage.

Is the HPV vaccine safe for your child?

As per many studies, there are no serious safety concerns linked to the vaccine. There can be common side effects of the vaccine like headache, nausea, dizziness and pain, redness and swelling in the arm. But these symptoms are mild and usually do not last for longer periods.

In rare cases, the vaccine can have some serious side effects like allergic reactions. Therefore, if your child is allergic to yeast or latex, you must consult a doctor before receiving the vaccine shots.

The article is written by Dr. Archana Dubey, Consultant Gynecologist, Infertility and Laparoscopy, Motherhood Hospitals, Mechanic Nagar, Indore.

