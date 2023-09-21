Why Severe Psoriasis Patients Should Pay Attention To Their Heart?

Improve overall health outcomes and reduce the burden of cardiovascular complications.

Individuals with severe psoriasis should not only focus on managing their skin condition but also take steps to reduce cardiovascular risk factors.

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that causes itchiness and discomfort. It is an autoimmune condition that causes skin inflammation. A person with Psoriasis may experience discolored skin covered with scales. There are different types of Psoriasis but the most common one is Plaque Psoriasis. It doesn't affect the person just physically, the emotional impact is even more distressing. Recent research has shed some light on the connection between psoriasis and increased risk of heart disease. Someone suffering from Psoriasis should take care of the skin condition and take steps to reduce cardiovascular risk factors. People suffering from Psoriasis can reduce their chance of developing heart disease by adopting a healthy lifestyle, routine monitoring, and the proper course of therapy. It is necessary to create awareness regarding the connection between Psoriasis and cardiovascular diseases, this will help people understand the problem and take action accordingly.

What Is The Link Between The Psoriasis And Heart Disease?

Let's delve into the link between the psoriasis and heart disease:

Inflammation Can Affect Various Organs

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation throughout the body. This chronic inflammation can affect various organs and body parts, especially heart and blood vessels.

Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

The prevalence of conventional cardiovascular risk factors, such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes, is frequently higher in people with severe psoriasis. It is well-recognized that these elements influence the onset of heart disease.

Psoriasis Severity Matters

According to studies, those with severe psoriasis have a higher chance of developing heart disease than people with less severe cases. A bigger body surface area affected by the condition and a higher Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score is frequently used to describe severe psoriasis.

Arterial Inflammation

The body may experience systemic repercussions from severe psoriasis. Psoriasis-related inflammation can cause the release of inflammatory chemicals known as cytokines, which can result in arterial inflammation and the accumulation of plaque in blood vessels. Obesity, metabolic syndrome, and chronic inflammation are a few of the comorbidities between psoriasis and cardiac disease. These common factors raise the risk of heart disease in psoriasis sufferers.

Harmful Treatment

Cardiovascular risk may be impacted by some severe psoriasis therapies, such as systemic medicines or biologics. When deciding on a course of treatment, medical professionals must take into account both the skin problem and any potential effects on heart health.

How Can You Reduce The Risk?

Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. So, focus on maintaining a healthy weight, managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and adopting a heart-healthy diet.

Regular Checkup

Patients with psoriasis, particularly those with severe forms of the disorder, should have routine cardiovascular evaluations. Blood pressure checks, cholesterol tests, and discussions about the risk of heart disease with medical professionals are a few examples.

Find Appropriate Treatment

To find effective psoriasis treatment choices that take into account both skin health and heart health, dermatologists and healthcare professionals should work together. For patients at risk of heart disease, some treatments might be preferable.

Stress Management

Stress can impact your overall health so focus on managing stress-related problems.

