3 Reasons Rose Water Is Your Eyes' Best Friend

Whether you're suffering from digital eyestrain, eye allergies, or dark circles, rose water can come to your rescue. Rose water is your safest bet for rejuvenating tired eyes.

We all like the soothing cool effect of rose water on our skin and the way it just lifts our mood, eases stress and has a calming effect. For a long time, rose water has been a favourite beauty ingredient for many. It can be your natural cleanser, double up as an astringent, be a part of your face pack and much more. But did you know that it can be a great stress reliever for your eyes as well?

How Rose Water Can Benefit Your Eyes

Here are a few reasons why rose water is great for your eyes:

It helps to calm your overactive brain: Rose water can have a hypnotic effect on your nerves and can help induce sleep. The flavonoids present in it are responsible for the effect. It also acts as an anti-depressant for the same reason. The best way to use rose water is to apply a few drops on your eyes.

It works as a pain reliever: Well it is not as strong as paracetamol, but it also has analgesic properties that help heals wounds. Wondering how that helps your eyes? It reduces the eye strain and fatigue and gives your eyes the much-needed TLC after a tiring day.

It boosts eye health: Rose water extracts are used in Ayurvedic and Unani preparations to treat eye infection and allergies. Our eyes are subjected to a lot of abuse and misuse throughout the day, from sitting hours in front of the computer, to excessive usage of smartphones and environmental pollution. In such a scenario rose water is the most soothing thing for your eyes.

How to use rose water for tired eyes

Soak cotton swabs in rosewater and place it over your eyes for at least 15 minutes to have a soothing, cooling and relaxing effect.

Apply two to three drops of rose water into your eyes to combat red eyes, burning sensation or other irritants. Close your eyes for few minutes and relax your eyes. In fact, you can do this often to keep your eyes clean from pollutants and irritants.

Smearing rose water under your eyes can also help you to keep dark circles at bay and reduce eye fatigue.

Side Effects Of Rose Water Usage

Some people may have skin that is sensitive to rose water. If you're one of them, don't use it to your eyes. If you're using rose water for the first time, test a small sample of the liquid on your arm to check for signs of an allergic reaction. If your skin is sensitive to rose water, you may develop burning, redness, or itching. In this case, discontinue use, and don't apply it to your eyes. If the condition worsens, see a doctor.

References:

Boskabady, M. H., Shafei, M. N., Saberi, Z., & Amini, S. (2011). Pharmacological effects of Rosa damascena. Iranian Journal of Basic Medical Sciences, 14(4), 295.

Abdul, L., Abdul, R., Sukul, R. R., & Nazish, S. (2010). Anti-inflammatory and antihistaminic study of a Unani eye drop formulation. Ophthalmology and eye diseases, 2, 17.