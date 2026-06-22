Why perimenopausal women face higher risk of ovarian cancer

Hormonal changes during perimenopause may influence ovarian cancer risk. Learn about the possible links, warning signs, risk factors and prevention strategies.

Medically Verified By: Dr Fahad Afzal

Ovarian Cancer (Image AI Generated)

Ovarian cancer is commonly known as a silent cancer since its symptoms are vague and may just be confused with common health problems like digestive problems or a lack of hormones. Interestingly most women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the perimenopausal or early postmenopausal years which is usually between the ages of 45 and 60.

Higher risk of ovarian cancer in perimenopausal women

According to Dr. Fahad Afzal, Consultant Oncologist at Saifee Hospital Mumbai a key factor behind this heightened risk is the hormonal change that comes as a result of menopause. He said that at this stage the ovaries experience recurrent changes in the hormone levels as well as irregular ovulation. This repeated ovulatory activity can result in progressive damage to the ovarian surface and an increased risk of malignant transformation. He further explained that the concentrations of protective hormones like progesterone start to drop and inflammatory alterations in the body grow. In his words, "All of them may be involved in the formation of tumours."

Other ovarian cancer risk factors during perimenopause

The Consultant Oncologist told TheHealthsite.Com that genetic predisposition is also a significant factor in some women. He explained, "The BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations can greatly contribute to the risk of the development of ovarian cancer." Stressing another significant problem Dr. Afzal said that the symptoms of ovarian cancer at the given stage can easily be mistaken for typical complaints of menopause.

"Normal hormonal changes that accompany menopause are often cited as being the cause of such symptoms as persistent bloating, abdominal fullness, pelvic discomfort, early satiety, weight loss and changed bowel habits. This overlap may cause delays in the diagnosis and treatment," said Dr. Afzal.

Menopause or something more? Ovarian cancer symptoms - like bloating, tummy pain, and tiredness - can be confused with menopause, especially as ovarian cancer often develops around the time of menopause. Sadly, this overlap means that too many women are diagnosed late. pic.twitter.com/q8zIDSi7pc Ovarian Cancer Action (@OvarianCancerUK) October 15, 2024

Treatments for ovarian cancer

There is no existing universally effective screening test that is available to detect ovarian cancer unlike certain types of cancer like colon, lung or cervical cancer which is why the doctor iterates that awareness is of the utmost importance.

"The rationale for early detection of ovarian cancer is compelling. Ovarian cancer confined to the ovaries (stage I) can be cured in up to 90 per cent of patients, and disease confined to the pelvis (Stage II) is associated with a 5-year survival of 70 precent," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "However disease that has spread beyond the pelvis (stage III-IV) has a long-term survival rate of 20 per cent or less. Only 20 per cent of ovarian cancers are currently diagnosed in stage I-II. Computer simulations suggest that detection of preclinical disease at an earlier stage could improve survival by 10 30 per cent and would be cost-effective."

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The Consultant Oncologist advises that women with persisting symptoms particularly with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer should consider a timely gynaecological assessment. It has always been demonstrated that early diagnosis can greatly enhance the outcome of the treatment and survival rates.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider for personalized guidance and ovarian cancer concerns.