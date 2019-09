A study by the Word Health Organization in 2015 showed that one in five Indians suffer from some kind of mental illness in their lifetime but only 10-12 per cent of those people go for psychotherapy. Our society views mental illness as a stigma. People don’t feel comfortable acknowedging their mental condition to a therapist. Acceptance is the first step of treating any illness. If we fail to irradiate this stigma, these numbers will only take a turn for the worst.

Here are some more reasons why people refuse to talk to therapists.

People are uncomfortable

People don’t like taking a stranger about their condition, they would rather talk to a friend. The only issue with that is that the friend does not have the knowledge that a therapist has. A friend can provide support, but not knowledge. Plus, family and friends too are a known source of problems in ones lives. If such is the case, then that person cannot talk to a friend and needs a therapist.

High cost can be a deterence

Money is often a cause of mental illness. Stress of no money, stress of having money, keeping it or losing it may contribute to mental discomfort. A therapist usually charges a lot. Insurance does not cover a therapist’s fee. What people need to understand is investing in therapy now can save a lot more money in the later stage. People have also come up and said that the therapist only wants money and doesn’t care. While it may be true for some, it is not the same for all. Choose your therapist wisely.

It can be time consuming

People are so busy with their life and work that they don’t have time to deal with their mental health. Not dealing with them will not make them go away, they would only grow. It is better to deal with them before you do anything else.

Bad experience

Just because there was a failure in communication does not mean it will be there always. Take your time with the sessions. People believe that therapists just sit and listen and that’s not communication. But it is. Listening first is important for the therapist. Only then can they help you. Try a new therapist if you feel so, but try.

Medication looks more appealing

People believe that all a therapist does is prescribe prescription drugs to patients. The same drug is easily available in the pharmacy without any prescription. But that’s not all. They talk to you, try to diagnose your condition and only if you need it do they prescribe you a drug.

Don’t want to share personal information

People are scared to share personal information because they believe that the information is sensitive and what if the therapist leaks it. What people don’t know or understand is that they have a therapist client privilege and that the therapist does not have the power to spread any of your information. If he/she does that she/he will be imprisoned.