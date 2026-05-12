Why ovarian cancer is often detected late and the warning signs women should not ignore

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late because symptoms are subtle. Know the early warning signs women should never ignore for timely treatment.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 12, 2026 9:00 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Astha Dayal

Ovarian Cancer (Image AI Generated)

One reason ovarian cancer has earned the name "silent killer" is that this type of cancer does not exhibit clear symptoms during early-stage diagnosis. Unlike some other forms of cancer, ovarian cancer remains asymptomatic even in the first few stages. The fact that the ovaries are internal organs located deep inside the body makes detecting abnormalities challenging through regular physical examination. Currently, there is no standardised screening procedure that can help detect ovarian cancer in patients without any predisposition to this disease.

Ovarian cancer symptoms are often confused with other conditions

According to Dr Astha Dayal, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "In cases where symptoms are evident, they are non-specific and like those caused by other illnesses, which explains why diagnosing ovarian cancer is difficult. Symptoms include abdominal distension, bloating, pain in the pelvis or abdomen, feeling quickly satiated, and urinary disorders, all of which could be attributed to digestive problems, stress, or ageing."

"Since the symptoms experienced by women are non-specific, they may fail to see a doctor until their condition becomes serious. Studies show that women experience symptoms for six months on average before visiting their healthcare provider, but still another six months may pass before an accurate diagnosis," the doctor added.

Warning signs every woman should take seriously

While one sign on its own is not enough evidence of ovarian cancer, several factors should make you suspicious. Bloating that lasts for more than two to three weeks is one of the earliest symptoms often reported by women. Unusual pelvic or abdominal pain, a sensation of fullness even though the food intake was minimal, and frequent urination could be other symptoms requiring attention.

Fatigue, alterations in bowel movements, and any sort of unintended weight gain or loss could happen too. In each case, the word "persistent" applies, since those are symptoms present most days, lasting at least three weeks.

Importance of timely medical evaluation

Dr Astha further explained that in case you observe these symptoms persistently, do not delay until your regular checkup; go see a doctor immediately. A general physician can start with pelvic examinations, blood tests like CA-125, and ultrasound scans to evaluate the condition of the ovaries. Although CA-125 is not a definitive tool for diagnosing ovarian cancer, it may be elevated due to a variety of non-cancerous conditions as well, it can serve as a good indicator.

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The chances of survival from ovarian cancer detected at stage exceed 90%, but around 70% of patients are diagnosed at stages III and IV, when the possibility of recovery significantly declines.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment of ovarian cancer symptoms.

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