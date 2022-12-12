Why My Doctor Is Giving A Diabetes Pill For My PCOS? Know The Reason

If you are a woman suffering from PCOS, you must have often wondered why you might be receiving a diverse treatment for the condition. From contraceptives to diabetes pills, it can be confusing to understand what exactly you might be getting treated for. Growing research is showing that PCOS might not be just a reproductive disorder but a condition that might persist beyond the childbearing age. There are many things about the condition that are still in the dark and with this unclarity, the only way out is to manage symptoms.

Growing studies are showing that PCOS might not be just a condition associated with the female reproductive system but rather a cardiometabolic condition that might affect both sexes.

Why PCOS is more than a reproductive disorder?

As per researchers, both ovarian-dependent and ovarian-independent factors play a major role in the development of the condition. However, it is yet to know which factors initiate the problem and which might be just secondary symptoms. Thus the treatment of the condition mainly relies on managing the wide range of its symptoms. There are many reasons why the condition is not purely reproductive-related. Women having PCOS show some metabolic symptoms such as-

High level of triglycerides and low HDL Increased waist circumference High blood pressure High fasting glucose levels.

Insulin Resistance in Diabetes

PCOS is often associated with profound insulin resistance as well as defects in insulin secretion. These conditions when clubbed with obesity explained the prevalence of glucose intolerance in the women affected by the condition. Women suffering from PCOS might show higher fasting glucose levels and are far more prone to develop diabetes than those who don't have the condition. Hence, along with contraceptives, your clinician might also prescribe you medicines that decrease insulin resistance and also help in egg maturation and ovulation.

Contraceptives in PCOS?

While birth control pills have been closely associated with pregnancy avoidance situations, contraceptives do play an important role in regulating hormones in the body. Women having PCOS have high levels of androgens. The condition is characterized by low concentrations of the follicle-stimulating hormone that affects follicle growth and prevents egg maturation causing irregular or no periods. Contraceptives or birth control pills help to lower androgen levels and regularize menstrual cycles. These medicines encourage the release of egg every month, hence causing regular ovulation.