Why Are Women's Average Longevity Higher Than Men?

Why Is Women's Average Longevity Higher Than Men?

CDC report reveals that there is a 6 year gap in the life expectancy of men and women. What are the factors that let women live longer than men?

Your age may just be a number but longevity is not. As we live and breathe in the 21st century, we are exposed to a lot of things that are consistently bringing out longevity down. Some of the well known factors that influence our longevity are, pollution, lifestyle habits which includes, fitness, eating habits, drinking habits, smoking, etc. and genetic factors. Despite the fact that our longevity is under threat, the gap between male and female longevity is also high.

According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based on the US population, the average life expectancy for men is much less than that of women. For men it is 73.5 years on an average and for women it is 79.3 years. This is a huge gap and there are many factors which lets women live longer than men. Let us find out what they are.

Why Is Their A 6 Year Difference In Average Life Expectancy?

What are the factors that let women live longer than men?

TRENDING NOW

Estrogen Plays An Important Role

Women's body produces estrogen till the time they hit menopause. Estrogen is a very essential hormone which aids in multiple functions like keeping the blood vessels dilated and improving the function of the endothelial cells. Wide blood vessels mean that there is better blood flow and lesser chances of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a disease which can cause fatal heart attacks or other heart related diseases. Estrogen automatically reduces the risk of these diseases.

Men Are More Likely To Indulge In Bad Habits

Due to many reasons, one of them being the society, men indulge more in bad habits like drinking and smoking. This is not a new thing, especially for men. But the more you indulge in these habits the more at risk your are of dying early. These habits can increase the risk of hyperlipidemia, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver cirrhosis and obesity.

Women Eat A More Healthy Diet

Diet also plays a role in life expectancy. Experts reveal that they have observed women following a healthier diet as compared to men. This is not to say that men are always unhealthy but on an average, women have been found to pay more attention to diet and exercise, as per the study.

You may like to read

Women Consult Doctors

Men are a lot more laid back when it comes to consulting doctors. Average men mostly brush of major or minor symptoms. Sometimes, even after consulting doctors, men do not follow their advice accurately. This can actually take a negative toll on their health and also reduce their longevity.

Women Pay More Attention To Their Mental Health

Mental health is another factor which plays a huge role in longevity. Problems like stress, depression, anxiety and tension impacts your body and if not paid attention to, it will lead to other chronic diseases and eventually reduce their longevity.