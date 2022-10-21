Why Is Timely Treatment For Mental Illness Crucial? Explains Doctor

Mental health has recently gained prominence, particularly in metropolitan areas among urban people. However, there is still a strong denial of people suppressing/neglecting their mental health. A large group of people still dismisses it by believing it is all in their heads and that everything will change on its own- with time. Contrary to this belief, things often worsen when help is not sought. Let us recognize how mental health is linked to physical fitness with Dr Satish Kumar CR, Consultant Clinical Psychology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bangalore.

According to the WHO, health includes physical and emotional health. There are different spectrums of mental health, ranging from anxiety to depression, OCD, alcohol consumption, insomnia, and many issues in children, such as autism, mental retardation, ADHD, learning disability, and other emotional disorders. Therefore, addressing our mental well-being and determining whether anything is troubling us when we discuss these issues is essential. The most crucial aspect of maintaining mental health is seeking help which is rarely done.

Identifying Mental Illness is Crucial

The first sign of identification is becoming aware that something is bothering you and that you cannot be your true self. However, the majority of people don't recognize or comprehend their issues, so they don't approach seeking help early on. Only when any disorder is severe and frequent, do they act, which is frequently too late, especially with psychiatric disorders. Extreme conditions of depression include suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts. In addition, people can often become exploitative of others because of a specific substance.

As a result, the patients, particularly those with substance use or psychiatric disorders, and the families go through tremendous hardships.

Mental Disorder Types

Mental disorders can include kids who are dealing with many problems (ragging and bullying) at school or have a dysfunctional family. Because they do not receive the proper care, they are never taught how to develop into healthy adults, and as a result, they grow up anxious, depressed, or have low self-confidence. The lives of the family's children may also be called into question when there are frequent family problems involving alcohol or other issues that are not adequately addressed.

Mental Disorder Treatment

When the appropriate treatment is not provided correctly, it can undoubtedly be very harmful and disruptive. The elderly population, who are highly vulnerable to mental illnesses, are often ignored. A vast population of them are severely underdiagnosed, assuming it is a normal condition owing to their age that may occur. Therefore, when we talk about mental health conditions, it can range from children to elderly populations from different walks of life with varying disorders in both male and female, married or single, job and education related.

Mental Health Can Be Cured if Treatment is Given Timely

When mental disorders are identified and treated on time, they can be nullified. In my practice, I've seen many patients with psychiatric issues get to a point where they no longer experience any more problems. It also depends on the illness. Certain disorders can be chronic and last a lifetime. However, many can be treated effectively, allowing them to be free of it if correctly identified in the early stages. That's why recognizing and seeking help at the right time is critical. Otherwise, when it becomes chronic, the person may need to revisit it for the rest of his life, which is unpleasant.

Conclusion

Many mental disorders do not require medications, but they must be addressed with a few sessions with a psychologist. When it is very mild, a couple of sessions should suffice. The point where things can go wrong is in acknowledging. Therefore, simple coping mechanisms like identifying and addressing problems can often result in a better future.