Why Is The Apple-Shaped Body More Prone To Diseases?

Of all the types of bodies we are born with, the apple-shaped is the most prone to diseases. Why is this so?

Our society impresses upon us very unrealistic standards of beauty. The concept and notion of beauty has been twisted into something that is not at all real, and expecting that women or men for that matter should look a certain way or they are not beautiful just creates a horrible inferiority complex on people. As we talk about beauty we should probably stress majorly on the fact that we are born with our parents genes. Those genes will determine the kind of body that we get and the kind of facial features or skin color that we get. We get it all from our family and it is totally out of our control.

All bodies are beautiful, there should not be any debate on this subject but, certain body types could be prone to diseases more than the others. This has been stated by researchers and several studies have also been conducted on it. The body type which is generally referred to as 'apple-shaped' is the typed of body which have larger waists and most of the fat or weight accumulates in the abdominal region. This is what gives its apple shape. People who have metabolic syndrome are usually the ones who have an apple shaped body. It's thought that having a pear-shaped body - that is, carrying more of your weight around your hips and having a narrower waist - doesn't increase your risk of diabetes, heart disease and other complications of metabolic syndrome.

Why Is This Body Shape More Prone To Health Issues?

The risk for heart disease goes up two and a half times for men with diabetes and the apple figure and rises eightfold for women with diabetes and this shape. According to research, women with apple bodies are at a much higher risk for developing high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

People with this particular body shape cannot help but accumulate all the fat and weight in the abdominal region. This is also where all our vital organs are placed. And why is this risky? Fat cells located in the abdomen release fat into the blood more easily than fat cells found elsewhere.

What Causes This Body Shape?

The expert shares that the causes of an apple-shaped body are the same as the causes of obesity. A person might start gaining weight and develop an apple shaped body due to sedentary lifestyle or excess calorie consumption. These two are the top factors of extra fat in the tummy region. Obesity in any form is detrimental. In the case of an apple-shaped body, there is more deposition of fat in the viscera than subcutaneous region. Visceral fat is the toughest to get rid of and it accumulates the fastest.

Probable Health Risks Of Apple Shaped Body

Health risks and apple-shaped body go hand-in-hand, so you should know what you may have to deal with. Here are some health risks:

Sleep apnea

Cardiovascular diseases (coronary artery disease)

Kidney diseases

There is increased insulin resistance, causes inflammation, increases blood pressure and affects lipid profile negatively, all leading to collectively called Metabolic syndrome.

Cancers of gastrointestinal tract and breast

Type 2 diabetes