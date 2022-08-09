Why Is Polio Virus Resurfacing? Tips To Stay Safe

Why Is Polio Virus Resurfacing In Some Countries

Polio is a dangerous contagious disease that health experts thought that they had gotten rid of. But recently it has been resurfacing in some countries. Polio can cause severe nerve injury which can cause difficulty in breathing, full or partial paralysis and sometimes even death. Poliovirus transmission can take place through direct and indirect contact. It could spread from an infected person or from contaminated food or water or human feces especially of infected people. Patients who are carrying the virus but do not have any symptoms can also spread it to others. Polio symptoms take a lot of time to show. Detecting and diagnosing the disease also takes time and by the time patients get diagnosed, the symptoms could become severe. This is the most dangerous aspect of this disease.

The first resurfacing of the polio virus was witnessed in the US. A young man from Rockland County was reported to experience some symptoms and he was also taking treatment for them. He was experiencing weakness and paralysis. After almost a month of these symptoms, it was confirmed that he was infected with polio.

Why Is Polio Virus Re-surfacing?

Polio virus has resurfaced in some countries in recent months. Experts have cited multiple reasons for this sudden outbreak. Essentially it is because of a combination of challenges both old and new such as conflict, vaccine hesitancy and the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic in particular has opened up new long term vulnerabilities of disease.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a four month pause in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative campaign. This disrupted the routine immunizations. more than 80 million children were not able to get the vaccine resulting in an increased risk of catching polio virus and also other diseases which could have been prevented through vaccines. more than 1,100 children were paralyzed globally from the year 2019 to 2020.

Another reason cited for the spread is genetic mutation caused in the polio virus. when the weakened virus is transmitted from one person to another over a long period, especially in an un-vaccinated community, the virus might mutate and and turn back into its paralysis-causing form.

Immunizations regarding serious diseases had stopped because of COVID induced lockdowns, lack of attention on other diseases. another important reason of this sudden outbreak is people refusing to take the vaccine for themselves and their children. a lot of people have recently started resisting the vaccines due to misinformation and politicization. Cases has started declining in 2021 as soon the the immunization drive was resumed. However, the pandemic continues to stretch health systems, risking further spread. A recent analysis by UNICEF and the World Health Organization shows that the percentage of children worldwide who received all three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis a measure of overall immunization dropped 5 points between 2019 and 2021 and that measles and polio vaccinations fell, too.

Prevention And Safety Measures

The best prevention method from poliovirus is getting routine vaccination from childhood. Children usually receive four doses of inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) at the following ages:

Two months

Four months

Between 6 and 18 months

Between ages 4 and 6 when children are just entering school

People who have week immune system can safely take IPV. But health experts say that they are unsure of how effective it can be for people with severe immune deficiency. There are also some side effects of IPV like pain and redness at the injection site.

Vaccines For Adults

According to CDC, adults who have not been vaccinated should take precautions from polio if they are travelling anywhere. Especially in places where there is a risk. It is advised for adults who have been vaccinated that they should also take a booster dose of inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV). Booster dose ensure immunity for a lifetime. In the U.S., adults aren't routinely vaccinated against polio because most are already immune, and the chances of contracting polio are minimal. However, certain adults at high risk of polio who have had a primary vaccination series with either IPV or the oral polio vaccine (OPV) should receive a single booster shot of IPV. Adults at risk include those who are traveling to parts of the world where polio still occurs or those who care for people who have polio.

For people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination is not documented should get a series pf primary polio shots which constitutes of two doses o IPV at an interval of four to eight weeks and also another dose after 6 to 12 months. This is the best way to stay safe, as suggested by health experts.

Other Preventive Measures

Aside from routine immunization of both children and adults, here are other ways you can stay safe

Clean water provisions

Improve sanitation and hygienic practices to reduce transmission especially in endemic countries

Immunization is the key to polio eradication. There are two types of vaccines, first is the oral polio vaccine which are predominantly used and the second is the inactivated poliovirus vaccines used as an injection. The latter is more expensive and requires better resources for implementation. But, both of these should be made available for people in endemic countries.

As part of a WHO strategy, ensuring surveillance of all cases of AFP even non-polio to monitor the effectiveness of the reporting system is mandatory.

Testing for WPV and VDPV in sewage water is a sensitive surveillance method for poliomyelitis risk.

