Why Is It Necessary To Reduce Stigmas Surrounding Maternal Mental Health?

How can our society as a whole work towards reducing and eradicating the stigma surrounding maternal mental health?

Maternal mental health consists of different phases - pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting. Mental health issues emerging out of pregnancy and postpartum can have strong biological contributions while parenting can have predominant psychological/behavioural difficulties. Unfortunately, these problems do not get adequate amount of attention as it should. In the past couple of years this has changed and people have started talking about the issues faced by women after childbirth and we are here to spread more awareness on World Mental Health Day.

Dr Venkatesh Babu, an MD in Psychiatry and consults on Practo spoke to TheHealthsite.com on maternal mental health and the stigma attached to it. How can our society as a whole work towards reducing and eradicating the stigma surrounding maternal mental health?

How To Recognize The Root Cause Of Mental Health Problems In Mothers?

It is important to understand that whether mental health arising out of biological or behavioural contributions require prompt attention. There are more and more evidences towards genetic and hormonal basis for brain disorders/mental illnesses and these can be precipitated or worsened with role transitions for a new mother and available support systems to address these complexities.

If the mental health issues have biological basis, it requires medical intervention irrespective of one's own preferences and choices, because there is quite a concern among general public about psychiatric medicines and the safety of the child. It is important to educate that medical basis of an illness condition mandates medicines for efficient symptom recovery. This could potentially be a life saver especially if the new mother is suffering through the illness and also provide her an opportunity to deal with efficient situational adaptations for the new social roles in the community.

How To Support Mental Health Conditions Of Mothers?

On this note, it is important to address few social changes which can make the transitions of mothering challenging to new age woman. A lot of young women are independent, working, career-oriented and striving to be high functioning and multitasking in today's world. The decision of being a mother puts them at crossroads for a lot of difficult decisions to be made but if not understood shall lead to unrealistic expectations of being the 'super mom'.

It is important to educate the community that people with past history of psychiatric illness, family history of psychiatric illness, high neuroticism, obsessive traits, attachment style difficulties, traumatic experiences in the past and poor social support system are more vulnerable to mental health issues through the period of pregnancy and requires special attention.

What Are The Symptoms That Mothers Experience After Giving Birth?

Now, symptoms can be in the form of sleep disturbance, constant unease, lot of worry, restlessness, repetitive thoughts, palpitations, panic attack like experience, negativistic thinking, sleep deprivation, loss of appetite, constant fear of well-being of the child and occasionally self-harm thoughts.

Some Necessary Measures To Address Maternal Mental Health Issues

Mothers have a huge responsibility in bringing a child into the world, the least the society and family can do is make the before and after birth process easier for them. Their health is as important as the baby's.

Measures Taken By The Community

Make conversations around mental health a priority. Let the effort be directed towards safeguarding the vulnerable mothers by providing easy access in the form of maternal benefit programs, employee assistance programs, availability of creches at workplace and flexible work shifts for new mothers.

Measures Taken By The Family

Let the focus be celebrating the pregnancy and equally accommodating the new parent's difficulties without trivializing their effort and expectations by the elders of the family. It is natural for elders to rely on their own set of experiences when they try to help the new parents but it is important to allow the new parents be explorative in their parenting practices while relying on the knowledge of elders because there is a lot of learnt and active parenting practised by the new age couples.

Measures Taken By The Couple

The couple has to work as a unit in order to identify and address the challenges which comes with these transitions. The male partner can help in balancing parenting and every day domestic responsibilities. He can also support the new mother in making difficult career choices and associated responsibilities with it.

It is important for the couple to build effective communication strategy to address parenting practices. Parenting can be overwhelming especially in the digital times for all the information around us and the social media sensationalizing around it. It is important to celebrate the childhood of your child and not make it your own bucket list.

Parenting naturally brings out a lot of protective behaviours in all parents but nevertheless the active effort has to be to accommodate your child's autonomy which shall strike the balance between you and the child. The principle of parenting to be process oriented, not outcome driven to ensure the dyad: 'Happy mother, Happy child.'

