Why Is Hip Fracture Life-Threatening For Elderly

Most hip fractures occur on falling sideways, but osteoporosis is the most common underlying cause.

As per experts, it is not uncommon for patients having a hip fracture to develop other conditions like pneumonia, blood clots, bedsores, anaemia and other health problems.

A broken hip is one of the most serious falls. Recovery from a hip fracture depends on many factors such as mobility, age and overall health. The more the age of the person is, the more difficult the recovery from it. For the elderly, a hip fracture can be a life-threatening situation as it dramatically increases their risk of death.

As per reports, one in three adults aged 50 and over dies within 12 months of suffering a hip fracture. Apart from the physical discomfort, a hip fracture among the elderly can result in loss of physical function, decreased social engagement and worse quality of life. As per CDC, it is hard to recover from a hip fracture and many people are not able to recover from it. Also, the chances of breaking your hip go higher with old age.

What makes hip fracture life-threatening?

As per a new study, the number of hip fracture cases worldwide will double by 2050 as the global population ages. Reportedly, experts say that this will put a burden on the medical community because these fractures come with other health complications and often require surgery. It dramatically increases the risk of mortality among the elderly.

As per quoted experts, the course of recovery depends highly on the physical condition of the patient and the kind of surgery opted for. While the soft tissue healing can take up to a few months, the overall strengthening after replacement can take over a year.

As per a study, the one-year mortality after a hip fracture is 21 per cent for those whose fracture is surgically repaired and if the fracture is not repaired, the mortality rate is 70 per cent.

According to reports, the most common causes of early death in people with hip fractures are pneumonia, heart diseases, complications of heart failure and renal failure.

Other reasons can be pulmonary embolism (blood clot in lungs), internal bleeding and sepsis.

Women at a higher risk

As per CDC, women experience three-quarters of all hip fractures. They reportedly fall more often than men and many of them have osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and makes them more likely to break.