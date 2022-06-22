Why Is Heart Health Not Just For The Elderly?

Many of us think we know what someone with a heart condition looks like. The picture that comes to mind is that of a man or woman in their 50s, 60s, or older. But those treating patients with heart issues have observed otherwise. Studies indicate that when heart diseases strike Indians, it does so nearly ten years earlier than people in the West. According to the Indian Heart Association, 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 50 years of age, and 25% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40 years of age.

This is a surprise since the Indian millennial population is adopting fitness, preventative healthcare, and mind and body wellness today more than ever before. Gyms have a higher turnout while new fitness and recreational sports forms are in the spotlight. Food and dietary products in the market have undergone a massive overhaul, too sugar-free, protein-rich, antioxidant-loaded, and organic foods are not uncommon as they were five years ago and are vying for consumer attention.

So, what do young people, who are already focusing on their health, do to avoid heart issues? Explains Dr Vivek Mahajan, Consultant - Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Hospital Kalyan

Pay Attention To The Signs

Conventional risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol, and family history account for most long-term heart conditions, even in young adults. But one must especially pay attention to signs of discomfort and seemingly minor issues like fatigue, general weakness, sleepiness, shortness of breath during ordinary tasks, recurring nausea and heartburn, trouble concentrating, weight gain or loss of appetite. These are the body's signals to which every individual must be tuned regardless of age and health status.

Keep Stress In Check And Get Some Sound Sleep

Eating well and staying fit is not the be-all and end-all of preventing heart issues. Working long hours, navigating stressful jobs, and sleeping less can undo most efforts of eating well and working out. A 2019 survey by Saffolalife and Nielsen revealed that among residents of top metros aged 30-40 years, 57% who suffer from stress and 56% who sleep insufficiently are at heart risk. Stress and lack of sleep cause hormonal imbalance, leading to obesity, collectively triggering long-term conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Make Healthy Food Choices

What and how much you eat are equally important in keeping heart disease at bay. Meal planning with whole grains, low-fat protein, and a variety of fruit and vegetables form the basics of eating right. In addition, choosing a heart-healthy oil to prepare home-cooked meals will help blood cholesterol management. An excellent example of heart-healthy oil is blended oils. Since they are scientifically blended, they have a good balance of MUFA -PUFA and anti-oxidants for better heart health. Lastly, portion control and paying closer attention to eating as per nutritional or dietary needs will serve long-term benefits to heart health.

Ensure To Getting Regular Health Checkups

People aged 20 to 40, including those without genetic risk, should get their cardiovascular health assessed regularly. The best time to start is for those who have never taken a test. Proactively opting for regular check-ups with a primary care physician to address modifiable risk factors like cholesterol and high blood pressure is an excellent place to begin. Meanwhile, there is a whole host of testing that may benefit specific individuals of intermediate or high risk to identify an impending heart issue, even at an asymptomatic stage. Hence, regular check-ups are ideal for those in their 20s and 30s to steer clear of heart issues later in life when combined with healthy eating and physical activities.

The bottom line is heart disease and other conditions that may lead to it can happen at any age. So, attention must be brought to how important prevention via proactive heart care is and the key is not just health consciousness but early intervention.