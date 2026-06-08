Why is Google seeking permission to release 32 million mosquitoes in California? Science behind wolbachia disease-control project

Google-backed researchers seek approval to release 64 million Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in California aiming to curb disease transmission through an innovative vector-control strategy.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 8, 2026 6:01 PM IST

Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes. (Image: AI Generated)

Google seeks to get approval to release about 32 million mosquitoes (16 million mosquitoes annually) over the span of two years in California and Florida and the proposal has garnered a lot of curiosity and concern online. The idea of releasing millions of mosquitoes purposely seems terrifying but researchers involved say that the project is aimed at eliminating mosquitoes and the protection of poor health. The initiative is part of Google's "Debug" project which employs a biological method using a bacterium called Wolbachia.

Reasons why Google plans to release millions of mosquitoes

Google has filed an application with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the right to deploy specially bred male mosquitoes in specific areas of California and Florida for two years. The objective is to control mosquito populations that transmit diseases like Dengue Fever, Zika Virus, Chikungunya Virus, Yellow Fever, West Nile Virus and St. Louis encephalitis.

The project targets male mosquitoes that do not bite humans. Researchers who are involved in the initiative say the releases are not meant to multiply the population of disease-carrying mosquitoes but are instead designed to decrease their presence in the environment.

What is Wolbachia?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that Wolbachia is a bacterium that is naturally present in many insects such as butterflies, bees and beetles. The US health agency claims that Wolbachia is not pathogenic to people or animals. In Google's proposed project, scientists will introduce a certain strain of Wolbachia into male mosquitoes through a breeding program. When these males mate with wild females that do not carry the same strain the eggs produced fail to hatch. Overtime multiple releases can greatly curb local mosquito populations. Experts say the method is dubbed a "Sterile Insect Technique (SIT)" one of the many forms of pest control they have employed for decades.

Why are scientists supporting the plan?

A 2021 study published in the National Insttute of Health (NIH) mentioned that Wolbachia can offer advantages over conventional insecticides in controlling mosquitoes. Unlike chemical spray this method particularly targets the mosquito species that carries the disease and can have less effect on non-target insects and reduce impact on the environment.

Researchers have also noted positive Wolbachia mosquito initiatives in other regions around the globe. Large-scale releases have been reported to yield significant reductions in mosquito numbers and decreased spread of mosquito-borne diseases in some projects.

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Despite scientific evidence the proposal has sparked public debate and concerns regarding ecological implications and potential future effects. The EPA is currently reviewing the permit application and responses to comments from the public before taking action.

For now scientists stress that the mosquitoes that are being suggested for release are non-biting male mosquitoes that are being used to reduce disease-carrying populations. If the project is approved it could be the largest Wolbachia-based mosquito-control programme to ever be attempted in the United States.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute scientific, environmental, or public health advice. Readers should consult official sources for guidance.