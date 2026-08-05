Why indians face a different dementia risk than western populations

New research reveals dementia risk factors in Indians differ from Western populations, offering insights that may improve prevention strategies, early diagnosis, and future public health planning.

Indian Dementia.

India's dementia burden is expected to rise with the of ageing population although the factors that may cause the disease might not be identical to those in the West. A new study led by US scientists revealed that Indians have different risk factors for developing dementia and prevention measures developed for Western populations would unlikely suffice for the country.

The review published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia showed that diabetes, hearing loss, undernutrition, physical inactivity, untreated vision impairment and limited education are significant risk factors for dementia among Indians. Researchers say these findings point to the importance of taking measures to reduce the rising burden of cognitive decline in India.

India's dementia story is different

Researchers reviewed 25 years of dementia study conducted in India to find out the major modifiable risk factors in India. This review revealed that undernutrition is an important concern among the Indian population as opposed to high-income countries where obesity is regarded as one of the major contributors to dementia. It was also noted that dementia seems to be more common in females and is likely to be more common in rural settings where several risk factors often go undiagnosed or untreated.

Role of diabetes in hearing loss

South Asians are prone to developing diabetes at an early age sometimes without being overweight. And diabetes was one of the most significant findings linked to hearing loss. Scientists found diabetes to be one of the biggest preventable risk factors among Indians as it can double or even triple the risk of dementia. The review also highlighted hearing loss which is a problem with almost 41 per cent of Indian adults. Hearing loss has been associated with a significantly increased risk of dementia which is why it is important to identify and treat hearing loss early to prevent brain damage.

Hidden risk factors

In addition to hearing loss researchers identified physical inactivity, untreated vision problems and limited education and undernutrition as key factors in the risk of dementia. This is especially true in India where access to health services and awareness vary widely across regions. Experts believe that if the aforementioned conditions are treated early enough then it could help to prevent or delay cognitive decline later in life.

India specific prevention

The researchers pointed out that the solutions for dementia prevention in India can't be found exclusively from Western countries. Rather they proposed long term studies on the Indian population to gain insight into the relationship between metabolic health, brain ageing, nutrition and social factors. As the number of individuals developing dementia is expected to rise over the next few years experts believe that regular screening for diabetes, hearing and vision problems, eating a healthy diet, getting exercise and increasing access to education may be the key elements in protecting brain health. The study highlights the need for a more context-specific strategy to tackle dementia in India as opposed to a 'one size fits all' approach.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or dementia risk assessment.