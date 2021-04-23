Acidity also called acid reflux is a common condition that most of us experience occasionally. If you often experience acid reflux symptoms like a burning pain in the lower chest indigestion sour taste in the mouth consult your doctor or a gastroenterologist — a specialist in gut medicine. If the acid reflux occurs more than twice a week it is termed as Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD which if left untreated can lead to serious life-threatening complications including esophageal cancer. But why we get acidity? What can we do to relieve the acidity symptoms? In this article Dr. Roy Patankar leading Gastroenterologist