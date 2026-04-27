Why heatwaves are deadlier than floods and cyclones

Heatwaves are silent killers causing subtle dangerous health impacts including heat exhaustion and heatstroke especially among vulnerable populations often leading to severe illness or death.

Heatwaves in India. (Image: AI Generated)

There is a reason why heatwaves are referred to as silent killers. Unlike more dramatic disasters cause by weather such as floods and cyclones heat begins subtly and is therefore much more dangerous and often deadly. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that heatwaves are one of the deadliest weather related events in many parts of the world because of the way heat impacts the human body and how people respond to it.

The deadlier nature of heatwaves

A major issue with heatwaves is that they cause invisible hazards whereas floods and cyclones have warnings, evacuations and other signs of danger. But the effects of heat exposure can be subtle which many people may not even realise they are exposed until severe symptoms develop. The CDCreports that extended exposure to heat stress can lead the body to overheat. Once the body cannot sweat enough to lower its temperature it increases quickly and may cause heat exhaustion and heatstroke which can lead to brain damage, organ failure and death.

Who is at risk of heatwaves?

Heatwaves are often sustained for several days and sometimes even for weeks affecting many people particularly at-risk groups such as elderly individuals, children, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers. According to the CDC these populations are less likely to be able to control their body temperatures. Unlike other disasters heatwaves that takes a slow but sustained burden on health with increased heat related illnesses. Additionally urban areas also experience the "heat island effect" with warmer night-time temperatures making it harder for the body to cool down.

Dr. Prakhar Garg, Principal Consultant - Internal Medicine, MBBS, MD, Yatharth Hospital 110 Unit says that some of the most common conditions he has examined patients during extreme heat beyond obvious cases like heatstroke include dehydration, digestive problems, kidney issues, skin problems and sleep disturbances. He added, "Heatwave can also put extra pressure on the heart affecting blood pressure. Dehydration makes it harder to manage blood sugar levels to which some medicines don't work as expected in high temperatures. Loss of fluids makes existing conditions worse and risks increase a lot if care is not taken."

Lack of awareness

The healthcare professional highlights that most of the public is more prepared for visible hazards such as cyclones than heatwaves. When asked whether India is ready to tackle heatwaves Dr. Garg pointed out several concerns:

Weather warnings are issued in advance

Different departments coordinate but not always smoothly

Many vulnerable people do not receive messages in time

Local-level action is often weak

Overall awareness and response still need improvement

The CDC also notes that many heat-related deaths are avoidable through measures like staying hydrated and rested and avoiding the heat.While cyclones and floods may be dramatic, heatwaves are more insidious and affect more people. They are deadly because they're invisible, have delayed symptoms and last a long time.

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This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.