Why heatwaves are dangerous for asthma patients: Expert-backed insights

Heatwaves worsen asthma by increasing air pollution, pollen and dehydration. These particles can easily trigger inflammation, airway constriction and cause asthma attacks especially in vulnerable patients lacking medication or cooling access.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 5, 2026 4:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Abhijit Ahuja

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With temperatures ever-soaring across various regions of the country health experts are raising concerns about the increasing effects of heatwaves on respiratory illnesses particularly asthma. Although the majority of the population links extreme heat to dehydration or heatstroke its consequences in terms of lung health are usually not given enough attention.

Dr. Abhijit Ahuja, pulmonologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai explains that asthma patients are not the only ones who are vulnerable to heatwaves due to high temperatures only. The doctor explains that it is more difficult to breathe because of the varying levels of humidity in extreme heat.

Why heatwaves can exacerbate symptoms of asthma

Dehydration is one of the most important factors that aggravate asthma in the case of heatwaves. In a body that is not properly hydrated the airways are more likely to dry out resulting in thickened mucus and difficulty in breathing. According to Dr. Ahuja dehydration causes dry airways which may considerably exacerbate the symptoms of asthma.

One more commonly neglected trigger is the incessant change between the outside heat and indoor air conditioning. The fast switching between these two opposite environments can lead to sudden changes in temperature thus irritating sensitive airways and causing a flare-up.

Who is at the greatest risk?

Some sections of asthma patients are at a greater risk during heatwaves. People who commute a lot or spend a lot of time outdoors such as office goers are exposed to more heat and abrupt cooling conditions.

Dr. Ahuja says that people who are already predisposed to allergies are especially susceptible as environmental changes can easily trigger their symptoms. Among the warning signs that heat is causing an asthma exacerbation are frequent coughing, cold-like symptoms, increased airway irritation and a noticeable decrease in breathing comfort. These signs must not be overlooked as they may result in serious consequences.

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How to prevent asthma flare-up caused by heat

Precautions with consistency are non-negotiable when it comes to managing asthma during extreme heat. One of the most vital steps is hydration wherein patients are encouraged to consume a lot of fluids particularly during outdoor activities or during journeys. Inhalers must always be stored in an accessible place and used as directed. It assists in keeping the symptoms under control Dr. Ahuja recommends.

It is also important to monitor the air quality during the summer season. During heatwaves pollution levels tend to increase and the low quality of air can be a powerful stimulus. Avoiding high polluted zones and wearing masks can also help especially reduce the exposure to the dangerous particles. Even the simplest changes in everyday life may help make a tangible difference such as limiting the time spent outside during the hottest hours of the day and staying in well-ventilated places.

An increase in cases and the bigger picture

Although the precise figures can differ doctors have found that during a heatwave there were more asthma-related complications. This increase is directly related to a set of environmental conditions such as high temperature, humidity variations and aggravating air pollution. Poor air quality including heatwaves can contribute substantially to asthma symptoms. This in most instances increases the number of patients visiting the hospital explains Dr. Ahuja.

The trend is also indicative of a larger problem as climate change and environmental degradation are affecting respiratory health. With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events the management of chronic disease such as asthma is getting to be an even greater challenge.

Heatwaves not only represent a seasonal inconvenience to asthma patients but they can also pose a serious health risk. Being aware of triggers, staying hydrated and taking preventive measures can go a long way in minimizing complications. As increasing temperatures become a new reality researchers emphasize the need to raise awareness and take proactive measures to safeguard respiratory health.

FAQs How can asthma patients stay safe during heatwaves? They should stay hydrated, avoid outdoor exposure during peak heat and follow prescribed medications consistently. Why are asthma patients more vulnerable during extreme heat? Heat causes dehydration and airway inflammation making breathing more difficult and increasing attack risk. How do heatwaves trigger asthma attacks? High temperatures increase pollutants, ozone and allergens which irritate airways and worsen asthma symptoms.

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