Why heart disease in women is on the rise: The answer may surprise you

Heart disease should no longer be seen as a problem exclusive to men. Are you having trouble in the chest? Here's all you need to know for better heart health.

Heart disease in women: For a long time, it was believed that heart disease was a disease exclusive to men. However, due to changing lifestyles, stress, and eating habits, this disease is rapidly increasing in women as well. Initially, heart disease symptoms are not obvious, so in most cases, heart disease is detected only when the disease becomes severe. The signs of a heart attack in women may differ from those in men. While severe chest pain is a common symptom in men, women may experience symptoms such as increased fatigue, shortness of breath, back or jaw pain, anxiety, nausea, or gas. Women often ignore these symptoms, mistaking them for simple weakness or stress, which can worsen the condition. There are many reasons for the development of heart disease in women, including:

What are the causes of heart disease in women?

Heart disease doesn't just affect men, but it also affects women. The main causes of heart disease in women are:

Smoking: Women who smoke are at a higher risk of heart disease. Smoking contains nicotine and carbon monoxide, which damage blood vessels. This leads to a lack of oxygen in the blood. This can increase cholesterol and blood pressure. Smoking causes fatty plaque to accumulate in the arteries, significantly increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Diabetes: Women with diabetes are also at higher risk for heart disease. Women with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease than men. Diabetes can cause blood sugar levels to become uncontrolled and can damage arteries. This can lead to fat accumulation and weakening of the arteries. This can increase the risk of heart disease. Menopause: Menopause can also cause heart disease in women. During menopause, the hormone estrogen decreases, increasing the risk of heart disease. Estrogen helps keep arteries flexible and lowers bad cholesterol (LDL). A lack of estrogen can increase bad cholesterol and blood pressure, leading to hardening of the arteries and the development of heart disease. Hormone imbalance: Hormonal changes in women also affect heart health. Young women with PCOS are at higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and increased cholesterol.

In addition, physical inactivity, lack of exercise, obesity, and an unhealthy diet also contribute to heart disease. Stress, depression, and loneliness can contribute to the development of heart disease. Having a family history of heart disease at a young age can also increase the risk.

How to improve heart health?

Tips:

Take care of your diet to improve heart health Eat a balanced diet that includes protein, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins To improve heart health, do regular exercise Try to reduce stress. Stress increases the risk of heart disease To maintain good heart health, make sure to get enough sleep To improve heart health, also take the help of meditation and pranayam

Highlights:

The heart is the most important organ of our body Timely treatment of any heart-related disease is necessary Cases of heart disease are also being reported in women

Anyone can get heart disease at a young age. If a woman has diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems or obesity, she should get regular checkups. Don't ignore any changes or signs in your body, as it's a crucial step to get your heart checked on time.

You may like to read

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.