Why heart disease in women is on the rise: The answer may surprise you

Heart disease in women: For a long time, it was believed that heart disease was a disease exclusive to men. However, due to changing lifestyles, stress, and eating habits, this disease is rapidly increasing in women as well. Initially, heart disease symptoms are not obvious, so in most cases, heart disease is detected only when the disease becomes severe. The signs of a heart attack in women may differ from those in men. While severe chest pain is a common symptom in men, women may experience symptoms such as increased fatigue, shortness of breath, back or jaw pain, anxiety, nausea, or gas. Women often ignore these symptoms, mistaking them for simple weakness or stress, which can worsen the condition. There are many reasons for the development of heart disease in women, including:
Heart disease doesn't just affect men, but it also affects women. The main causes of heart disease in women are:
In addition, physical inactivity, lack of exercise, obesity, and an unhealthy diet also contribute to heart disease. Stress, depression, and loneliness can contribute to the development of heart disease. Having a family history of heart disease at a young age can also increase the risk.
Tips:
Highlights:
Anyone can get heart disease at a young age. If a woman has diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems or obesity, she should get regular checkups. Don't ignore any changes or signs in your body, as it's a crucial step to get your heart checked on time.
