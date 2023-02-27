Why Heart Attacks Are Increasing In India? Air Pollution Can Be One of The Reasons, Says Expert

As per experts, long-term PM2.5 exposure at moderate concentrations was associated with increased risks of incident AMI, IHD mortality, and CVD mortality.

In the last couple of months, sudden deaths due to heart attacks have increased massively in India. Be it a young man or an old adult, the number of deaths after a heart attack has increased in the country, especially in the post-COVID era. The sudden spike in the counts has left the experts worried. However, a recent study has showered some light on the reason behind the sudden increase in the number. According to a new study, long-term exposure to air pollution, particularly particulate matter (PM) 2.5, has been linked with an increased risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

India is home to poor quality. In the last couple of years, the air quality index in maximum states has increased massively. Which according to the experts has contributed largely to the heart attack deaths in the country.

How Does Breathing Polluted Air Effect The Heart?

In the study published in Jama Network Open, researchers found that long-term PM 2.5 exposure is directly associated with an increased risk of suffering an acute myocardial infarction (AMI). It was also found to contribute to ischemic heart disease mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality. Speaking to the media about the recently published study, the authors said, "Fine particulate air pollution is recognized as a risk factor for cardiovascular events and mortality".

In order to understand the connection between heart attack and air pollution better, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Rhidhima Chatterjee, Narmada Hospitals, Kolkata. Dr. Chatterjee said, "When an individual breathes in bad quality air containing pollutants, the tiny particles in the air can travel deep into the bloodstream through the lungs, and to the heart. This is what increases a person's risk of developing heart and severe circulatory diseases. The tiny particles in the polluted air can severely damage the blood vessels, and make them narrower and harder."

Heart Attack: Understanding The Condition

A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. This blockage can happen due to many reasons, such as fat buildup, excessive cholesterol, and narrowing of the arteries that help in the blood flow. A lack of blood flow can damage and destroy heart muscles, leading to a heart attack.

In case of the air pollution and its link to causing a heart attack. Experts say that the tiny particles can cause narrowing of the heart arteries which leads to heart stoppage in the blood flow and thus causes a heart attack. Some of the signs and symptoms associated with a heart attack can include -- chest pain, discomfort in the chest, trouble breathing, excessive sweating, etc.

