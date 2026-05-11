Why headaches increase in summer: Causes and simple prevention tips

Summer headaches often rise due to dehydration, heat exposure and disrupted sleep. Learn the common causes of summer headaches and simple tips to prevent them.

Written By: Dr Narendra K Shetty | Published : May 11, 2026 4:59 PM IST

What is the rason behind a sudden headache during summer? Expert explains!

Summer is the time when days are longer the sun shines brighter and we spend more time outside.. For many people summer also means more headaches. When it gets hotter our body has to work to stay balanced and this can cause some changes. The way we live our lives can also change in summer like our sleep what we eat and how sun we get. If we know about these things we can do a lot to manage and prevent headaches during the months.

Why Headaches Increase in Summer

Summer headaches happen because of a mix of things in our environment. How we live. High temperatures, sweating a lot and changes in our routine can affect how much water we drink how we sleep and how healthy we are. The heat can also change how our blood flows and how our nerves work, which can make some people, those who get migraines or tension headaches more sensitive to these changes.

Effect of Heat and High Temperatures

One of the reasons we get summer headaches is because of the heat. When our body gets hot our blood vessels get bigger which can cause pressure in our head and give us pain. If we are under sun for long we can end-up in having dizziness and tiredness.

Dehydration and Loss of Fluids

One more major factor for headache is dehydration. When we sweat we lose water and important things our body needs.if we are not hydrated through out then oxygen binding capacity is reduced and we get head ache due to insufficient blood supply to brain .so we need to stay hydrated all the day.

Over exposure to sun

If we are exposed to sun for long hours we can even hurt our eyes and its difficult for us to work in day. Bright light is a known reason people get migraines. If we are in the sun and do not wear things to protect ourselves like sunglasses or hats we can get headaches.

Changes in Sleep Habits

In summer our sleep schedule can get messed up because of the days, social events and warm nights. If we do not sleep well we can get. Our body cannot fix itself which can make us more likely to get headaches. So we need to try to sleep at the time every day.

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Dietary Triggers

What we eat can also cause headaches. In summer people often skip meals drink much caffeine or eat food that is not good for us. If we do not eat at times our blood sugar can get all over the place, which can cause headaches. Food that is heavy, oily or spicy can also make us feel bad when it is hot outside.

Typical Causes of Summer Headaches

Dehydration, heat exhaustion are the min causes for summer headache which in turn leads to tiredness, lethargy. And also environmental pollution, strong smell, other allergic substance can trigger the symptoms. All these things together can stress our body. Make us more likely to get headaches.

Types of Summer Headaches

Summer can cause kinds of headaches. Stress, tiredness and dehydration can cause tension headaches. headache or migraines can be triggered automatically by bright light exposure, heat, and food what we take.it can be worsen by infection or allergies by the season.

Simple Prevention Tips

By drinking enough of water daily we can prevent summer headache . we can even control headaches by avoiding sun exposure in the mid morning and afternoon.even we can use sunglasses ,hats for least sun exposure.should monitor the meal timing and sleep habits to keep our circadian rhythm proper. If we do not drink much caffeine and do not eat heavy meals we can lower our chance of getting headaches.

Remedies From Nature And Everyday Life

We can treat headaches with things. Having cucumber ,watermelon, green leafy veggies can aids in cooling the body and to stay hydrated during summer. Daily practice of yoga , meditation ,can relieve stress, anxiety which intern reduces the severity of headache. Drinking ginger tea or using peppermint oil can also help with headaches.

Who Is In Danger?

Some people are more likely to get headaches in summer. Kids and older adults are more at risk because their body cannot control its temperature well. People who work outside play sports or travel a lot and are in the sun for a time are also more at risk. Those who have the previous history of headache are prone to have headache in summer.

When To Visit Doctor

Most summer headaches are not serious. Can be treated at home but some can be bad and need a doctors help. If headache associated with episodes of vomiting , problem in vision and also headache with high fever one can visit doctor immediately. Heat strokes and dehydration should be corrected soon.

Summer headaches are common. We can avoid most of them. If we knew the triggering factors we can avoid and able to change the routines which can include intake of more water ,staying out of over heating. And improve sleep for lessening the symptoms .taking care of our body mainly aids in cool down .Summer headaches are a problem. We can solve it by being smart and taking care of ourselves.

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