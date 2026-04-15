Why headaches are common in women: Could it be hormonal?

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One of the most frequent health complaints amongst women is headaches but when they start to become very frequent then many of them begin to question whether there is something deeper to it. Several studies have shown that cases of headaches in women are generally just a matter of hormonal changes which may be a major cause of migraines during menstrual periods, pregnancy and menopause.
Healthcare professionals outlined that hormones particularly oestrogen can directly affect brain chemicals that influence pain. Therefore depending on the oestrogen fluctuation levels it can affect how your brain processes pain signals.
The Mayo Clinic reports that several women have migraines that are associated with hormonal imbalance which are known as menstrual migraine that occur immediately before or during times when oestrogen levels are low. Another point the Cleveland Clinic states is that hormonal headaches may come in different degrees such as mild, severe or even throbbing pain that can interfere with your daily life.
According to the Mayo Clinic menstruation is not the only time when hormonal headaches occur as they can be triggered by several life conditions and stages including:
Dr. Ruchi Srivastava, Senior Gynaecologist and Consultant, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida says told TheHealthsite.Com that treating hormonal headaches can be achieved by both lifestyle modification and medical assistance. Check out these simple tips that you can follow daily to help reduce hormonal headaches in women:
Most hormonal headaches are harmless but frequent or intense headaches are not to be overlooked. Experts note that acute alterations of the headache patterns such as extremely severe pain accompanied by symptoms such as blurry vision or confusion should be addressed as soon as possible.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Hormonal headaches are often triggered by fluctuations in hormones like oestrogen which occurs during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause.
If headaches are frequent, worsening or accompanied by vision changes, nausea, weakness, medical attention is needed immediately.
Yes, some women may experience headaches as a side effect but persistent or severe headaches should be evaluated by a doctor.
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