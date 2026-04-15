Why headaches are common in women: Could it be hormonal?

Hormonal headaches among women may be more than a transient problem mainly associated with the hormonal changes occurring in the body. Therefore understanding these patterns can greatly contribute to the effective management of symptoms.

Hormonal flactuation causes frequent headaches in women.

One of the most frequent health complaints amongst women is headaches but when they start to become very frequent then many of them begin to question whether there is something deeper to it. Several studies have shown that cases of headaches in women are generally just a matter of hormonal changes which may be a major cause of migraines during menstrual periods, pregnancy and menopause.

Hormonal fluctuation vs headaches in women

Healthcare professionals outlined that hormones particularly oestrogen can directly affect brain chemicals that influence pain. Therefore depending on the oestrogen fluctuation levels it can affect how your brain processes pain signals.

The Mayo Clinic reports that several women have migraines that are associated with hormonal imbalance which are known as menstrual migraine that occur immediately before or during times when oestrogen levels are low. Another point the Cleveland Clinic states is that hormonal headaches may come in different degrees such as mild, severe or even throbbing pain that can interfere with your daily life.

Common hormonal triggers

According to the Mayo Clinic menstruation is not the only time when hormonal headaches occur as they can be triggered by several life conditions and stages including:

Menstrual cycle: One of the most common triggers is a sudden decrease in oestrogen prior to menstruation.

Pregnancy: Although some women may not complain about hormonal headaches many others tend to experience more of these pains particularly during the first trimester.

Menopause and perimenopause: Scientists also claim that hormonal headaches can get more unpredictable as the hormone levels get disproportionate.

Birth control pills: Depending on the effect of the change in hormone levels in the body of an individual using hormonal contraceptives can induce or relieve pain.

What can help?

Dr. Ruchi Srivastava, Senior Gynaecologist and Consultant, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida says told TheHealthsite.Com that treating hormonal headaches can be achieved by both lifestyle modification and medical assistance. Check out these simple tips that you can follow daily to help reduce hormonal headaches in women:

Same routine: Follow the same pattern for sleep, meals and hydration as this will help decrease the number of headaches.

Manage stress: Hormonal headaches are known to be aggravated by stress. Dr. Srivastava advises practising relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or deep breathing which can help reduce the cortisol levels.

advises practising relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or deep breathing which can help reduce the cortisol levels. Watch your diet: Some types of foods can cause headaches in some people so abstain from such food items like caffeine, processed snacks or alcohol.

Stay active: Always stay active on regular days to help you maintain hormone levels and reduce stress levels.

Seek medical advice: In case the headaches are acute or chronic the doctor advises that it is essential to talk to the doctor.

When should you be concerned?

Most hormonal headaches are harmless but frequent or intense headaches are not to be overlooked. Experts note that acute alterations of the headache patterns such as extremely severe pain accompanied by symptoms such as blurry vision or confusion should be addressed as soon as possible.

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