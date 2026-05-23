Why everyone is talking about nervous system regulation and what it actually means

Nervous system regulation has become a major wellness buzzword but what does it really mean? Experts explain how stress, sleep, breathing, movement and daily habits can influence the body's stress response and emotional balance.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 23, 2026 5:53 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Pankaj Agarwal

Nervous system. (Image: AI Generated)

'Nervous system regulation' has been one of the most popular wellness phrase this year across the internet. As more people turn to influencers for tips on cold plunges, breathwork, emotional burnout and more they are increasingly curious about what nervous system regulation is and why it is important for overall health.

What is nervous system regulation?

Nervous system regulation isn't just a passing fad in health and wellness rather it is related to the body's coping mechanisms and the ability to regulate stress responses while returning to a calm and stable state following emotional or physical stress. Constant alerts, workload, lack of quality sleep and emotional stress are believed to be a part of modern lifestyles which may leave many people in 'survival mode.'

Expert explains the nervous system

The nervous system is a network of nerves and cells that sends messages from the brain to other parts of the body for regulating breathing, heartbeat, digestion, emotions, movement and stress response. There are two main components to the autonomic nervous system i.e. sympathetic also referred to as 'fight or flight' and parasympathetic, 'rest and digest'.

According to Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical care at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai under stress the sympathetic system kicks in making you more alert and producing stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. But chronic stress can maintain a state of constant activation in the nervous system and prevent the body from getting adequate rest and recuperation.

What is the significance of nervous system regulation?

The increasing focus on nervous system regulation is indicative of the general awareness of stress, anxiety and burnout according to mental health experts. Many are starting to recognize that symptoms like fatigue, headaches, stomach problems, irritability and difficulty sleeping are caused by chronic nervous system overload.

Social media has also been a big influence in the aromatisation of practices such as grounding exercises, mindfulness, vagus nerve stimulation and somatic therapy. Emotional stress management tools can be used to help improve emotional resiliency and mental wellbeing. It is important to note that online trends may be exaggerated but this is not the case here.

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Signs indicating dysregulated nervous system

The following are some common symptoms associated with nervous system dysregulation:

Ongoing stress or on edge emotions

Difficulty sleeping or waking up tired

Brain fog and lack of focus

Frequent digestive discomfort

Irritability or emotional overloading

An elevation in the beating of the heart and muscle tension

Fatigue after rest and sleep

How to support nervous system regulation?

The experts say it isn't about stress being completely eliminated, it's about regulating the nervous system. Rather it's about enabling the body to heal from stress more efficiently. The following simple lifestyle changes can assist:

Practising deep breathing exercises

Making good sleep a top priority

Reducing overstimulation and overuse of screens

The importance of being physically active walking or exercise

Taking time outdoors and in the natural light

Consuming balanced nutritious meals

Accessing mental health services

Healthcare providers emphasize that regulation of the nervous system should not be a substitute for medical intervention for mental health conditions or anxiety. Dr. Agarwal notes that establishing healthy habits can have the potential of improving the body's stress response in the long term. Regulating the nervous system has become more than just a fad but it is a reminder that rest, recovery and emotional balance are integral components of overall health.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and should not replace professional medical or mental health advice, diagnosis or treatment for neurological or psychological conditions.