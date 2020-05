Honey and lemon water is believed to cleanse the colon and expel undigested food, intestinal cells and other toxins that have built up in it. @Shutterstock

Water is necessary for all living beings. You can easily survive without food for up to three weeks. But if you don’t get water for three days, you will die. This is true for all human beings. Hence, it is important to know the importance and benefits of water. It helps in regulating body temperature and also detoxifies the body. Moreover, it can help you attain your weight loss goals by boosting your metabolism. Also Read - Dehydration can cause constipation in summer: 6 foods that can help you poop

There are many weight loss drinks that promise to melt your fat and speed up weight loss. And one such drink is the honey and lemon water mix. Honey and lemon have their own individual health benefits. Among the many health benefits of honey, relief from a cough and cold and boosting immunity are well known. Improving digestion and immunity and acting as a natural skin lightening agent are a few health benefits of lemons. Also Read - 5 amazing health benefits of honey you may not have known about

It is believed that drinking the honey and lemon water mixture every morning on an empty stomach boosts metabolism which helps you lose weight. But this miracle drink does a lot more than speed up weight loss.

Keeps constipation at bay: There are many home remedies for constipation that work without having any side effect. But, nothing beats warm water with the honey lemon mix. Nutritionist, Naini Setalvad, says that water helps in digestion and hence can help in relieving one from constipation. Warm water also gets absorbed by the hardened stool making bowel movements easier and preventing constipation.

Speeds up weight loss: It is commonly believed that drinking honey and lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning speeds up weight loss. However, Naini Setalvad, says that it is not a proven fact and one cannot claim that it helps in weight loss.

Improves digestion: Lemon helps your liver produce more bile that helps your digestive system break down complex foods better and utilise the essential components. Honey, on the other hand, has antibacterial properties that prevent infections.

Can improve the functioning of the colon: Honey and lemon water is believed to cleanse the colon and expel undigested food, intestinal cells and other toxins that have built up in it. The removal of toxins improves the absorption of nutrients in the stomach and helps you stay hydrated. This drink is also believed to prevent bloating.

Helps cleanse the lymphatic system: This drink is a great detoxifying agent and helps in flushing the toxins that have built up in the lymphatic system. It also boosts your lymphatic system and hydrates the entire system.

Boosts your energy levels–Unlike few other drinks for weight loss, the honey and lemon water mix has very few calories. Plus, honey boosts your energy levels and the water helps in cleansing your digestive system. Lemon too, is a storehouse of antioxidants that help in beating fatigue. Moreover, the scent of lemon is known to be a natural relaxant and can help uplift your mood. If you continue to feel tired even after trying this remedy, there may be other causes for low energy levels. Do not neglect it and visit a doctor.

Aids in cleansing your urinary tract and acts as a diuretic: Honey is a very potent antibacterial agent, that has the capability to beat a number of common infections. When mixed with lemon and water two agents that act as excellent diuretics (agents that flush out water from your body) this concoction is the best way to cleanse your urinary tract.

Gives you a clear skin and a natural glow: The beauty benefits of lemon are aplenty, but apart from that, its cleansing action also helps in purifying your blood giving you a clear skin. The water and honey lend a unique restorative, antibacterial and collagen boosting properties to your skin as well.

How to make honey and lemon water?

Fill a tall glass with warm water (as hot as you can tolerate), add the juice of half a lemon and one teaspoon of honey to it. Now stir the mixture well and drink it. If you are diabetic, there is no need to shy away from this drink as it safe for diabetics to add honey to lemon water. Also, remember to avoid drinking tea or coffee for at least half an hour after you have had the honey and lemon mix.

While this remedy is perfect to help you stay healthy and beautiful, there are a lot of people who manufacture fake honey. Buy honey from the right brand and know how to differentiate between real and fake honey.

