Irrespective of the intensity, body ache is a condition that affects our functionality in varying degrees. The common forms of pain such as a headache, back and neck pain, muscle soreness, joint pain, etc. sometimes become intolerable and they limit our range of motion significantly. Severe and chronic pain causes muscle inflammation, fever and disturbed sleep. It needs attention and the treatment varies depending on the underlying cause. Know about the diseases and conditions that could be the reasons behind your constant body ache.

Chronic fatigue syndrome:

Chronic fatigue syndrome or CFS is an impairing disorder that causes fatigue or tiredness persistently for a long period of time and doesn’t improve with rest. If you suffer from CFS, then you will experience a severe headache, fatigue which will last for a minimum of 6 months and will not get cured with rest, widespread musculoskeletal pain, tender points in specific locations, pain and stiffness in many joints, difficulty in concentrating, impairment in sensation, memory loss and disturbed sleep.

Your doctor before diagnosing the condition will note if you have any 4 of the above symptoms and ask you about the severity and duration of the unexplained fatigue. Then accordingly prescribe antibiotics as the first line of treatment. If not treated in time, the syndrome can cause long-term inflammation of your muscles ( Lyme arthritis) along with other health complications such as heart rhythm, brain and nervous system issues. If after a trek or a hike in the mountains you have a huge expanding red rash which may appear like a tick or an insect bite, it is recommended you check with your doctor at the earliest for it can possibly lead to a sudden feeling of fatigue and tiredness.

Fibromyalgia:

A muscle and bone disorder, fibromyalgia is marked by chronic body pain, fatigue, and disturbed sleep. Although the disorder can feel similar to the pain felt in osteoarthritis, bursitis, and tendinitis, the stiffness and pain in this condition is felt all over the body rather than restricted to specific areas. If you suffer from fibromyalgia you will experience from one or more of these symptoms: Anxiety, depression, morning stiffness, painful tender points, cognitive difficulties, mood and anxiety disorders generally co-occur with fibromyalgia, since they have common pathophysiologic (functional changes associated with or resulting from disease or injury) abnormalities, irritable bowel syndrome, migraine, temporomandibular disorder (jaw and surrounding facial muscle problems), inflammation of the prostate gland and chronic pelvic pain and painful bladder syndrome.

Since there are no tests that can detect the disease, your doctor will understand your medical history to rule out illnesses with similar symptoms such as underactive thyroid and types of arthritis. Accordingly, you will be prescribed muscle relaxants and anti-depressants to relieve the body ache symptoms and help you sleep. You will also be asked to consume a balanced diet, get physical therapy, massage and use relaxation techniques like yoga asanas to relieve stress and cognitive- behavioural therapy. According to various studies, many non-pharmacologic treatments like yoga, acupuncture, and traditional Chinese medication (TCM) have found useful to treat the fibromyalgia.

Multiple sclerosis:

This condition attacks the optic nerve of your eyes, brain and spinal cord causing difficulties with your vision, balance, muscle control, and excruciating pain in the entire body. A sclerosis patient suffers from tingling sensations, weakness, urinary problems, numbness, blurred vision, muscle stiffness, improper cognition. If you are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis then it is recommended to treat the condition timely in order to delay its progression. Your physician will treat the condition by using deep brain stimulation and prescribe medication to slow the course of the disease, ease your symptoms and help manage accompanying stress.

Osteoarthritis:

This is a type of arthritis known as Osteoarthritis in which the cartilage that exists between two bones depletes. As a result, when the bones rub against each other it causes extreme discomfort and pain. This is a type of arthritis known as Osteoarthritis. It leads the individual to go through constant body ache. Arthritis patients constantly complain about hip, back and hand pain which gradually reduces with increase in movement, morning stiffness that increases with excessive activity, and sore and stiff joints.

Low levels of vitamin D:

Vitamin D helps in calcium absorption in our body and keep the bones structure healthy and strong. Deficiency of Vitamin D leads to soft, week and achy bones and result in constant chronic body ache. If your body suffers from low levels of vitamin D then will experience constant fatigue, achy bones and weakness. You should consume a well-balanced diet along with vitamin D supplements to make up for the calcium deficiency. Avoid ignoring your low levels of vitamin D as it can increase the risk of Osteoporosis.

Low levels of iron in blood:

Lack of iron in blood cause anaemia. In Anemic individuals, body parts receive low levels of nutrients and oxygen due to the iron deficiency and make their body feel weak, achy and fatigued all the time. If you are anaemic, your muscles constantly ache, you have pale skin and nails, bleed excessively during menstruation, have brittle nails and hair, feel dizzy, moody, and irritated. To beat the deficiency consume an iron-rich diet. Other than that you can use medically prescribed tablets syrups as replacement therapies to increase your bodies iron content.