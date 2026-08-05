Why doctors call breastfeeding a baby’s first vaccine

Doctors refer to breastfeeding a baby as the "first vaccine" since breast milk provides antibodies, nutrients, and immunity factors that protect an infant from various infections during the first year of life.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Khushboo Saxena

Why doctors call breastfeeding a baby’s first vaccine

For a newborn child, the most critical protection from infections is provided even before the first vaccination. Breast milk is referred to as a baby's "first vaccine" because it protects one from disease by providing one with nutrients and antibodies and helping develop the immune system.

Apart from nutrition, breast milk provides proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and other substances that are beneficial for the baby's growth and development.

Supporting this, Dr Khushboo Saxena, Senior Consultant, Obs & Gynae, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said, "Before any formal immune protection is introduced, breast milk is already shielding a newborn. It contains antibodies, live immune cells, enzymes, and prebiotics that no formula can fully replicate. The mother's body, exposed to germs in her environment, manufactures targeted antibodies and passes them directly to her baby through milk. These customise immune defense in real time."

Breast milk provides natural immunity

A newborn's immune system is underdeveloped, and the threat of infection and disease is at its highest during the first year. A baby's first line of defense, along with hospital care, is his or her mother's milk. It contains immunoglobulins that facilitate the body's natural recovery from infection and protect against repeated infections, leaving the child less ill and less susceptible to disease overall.

The leading diseases associated with protection provided by breast milk are upper respiratory tract infections, influenza, middle ear infections, pharyngitis, and gastrointestinal tract infections. Secretory immunoglobulin A (sIgA) present in breast milk reduces adhesion of pathogens to the mucosal membranes of the respiratory and gastrointestinal tract, preventing their invasion deeper into the tissue. Breast milk also contains various other immunological cells and biologically active substances, which help the child's immune system and intestinal tract develop.

Dr Saxena says, Breast milk protects a baby from the very first feed, when their immune system is at its most vulnerable. This protection prevents various illnesses and makes them immune to other diseases that can last a lifetime. We have also observed that breastfed babies have fewer hospital admissions during their first year.

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Although formula can be used to partially replace the nutrition provided by mother's milk, it only partially copies the protective effects. Breastfeeding should be seen as a supplementary tool to immunisation rather than a substitute for it.

It is not an alternative to vaccination, but it enhances its effects

The expression of breast milk as a baby's "first vaccine" does not imply that breastfeeding should replace immunisation, since the two are designed for different purposes. Breastfeeding passively protects the child against infection, whereas immunisation involves the stimulation of the body's defence mechanisms into action to build resistance to certain bacteria or viruses. Although breastfeeding can offer some protection to the infant, such protection is not absolute. In addition, a breastfed baby is likely to get sick with some illness that immunisation would have protected against.

Thus, breastfeeding should not be considered as an alternative for childhood immunization. American Academy of Pediatrics recommends continued breastfeeding while the vaccinations are given, as both are effective measures on their own, but they are even better combined. It has been proven that breastfeeding probably helps the response to immunisation, while it has numerous other benefits. However, the baby still needs vaccines even if he or she is breastfed, as vaccination protects the child from other diseases, which breastfeeding is not able to do. Both procedures are beneficial, and they can even complement each other, making the child healthier than before.

Other advantages of breastfeeding

Aside from providing disease resistance, breastfeeding has proven beneficial for a child's body. The milk is more easily digested and provides the necessary nutrients in the correct amounts over the breastfeeding period. Additionally, breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the likelihood of many diseases, both childhood and adulthood. The link is most evident for the prevention of gastrointestinal tract infections, but respiratory infections are also prevented. Preventive measures of breastfeeding also extend to the prevention of obesity and other chronic diseases, according to researchers. However, the protective effect of breastfeeding from chronic disease remains unproven, and genetic, behavioural, and environmental factors may outweigh breastfeeding's effects on the child's health. Therefore, breastfeeding, although beneficial, should not be relied on as the sole protection from disease.

Why the first year is critical for a child's immunity

The first year of life is crucial for the development of resistance and protection mechanisms against disease. The child's body encounters numerous microorganisms, and the child's immune system must develop a reliable defense mechanism against them. Breastfeeding can help reinforce a baby's natural defenses and resistance to infection. Meanwhile, the qualitative composition of milk varies depending on the stage of child development, providing the child with protection and resistance to disease. Colostrum, which is formed in the first few days after birth, is particularly rich in immunoglobulins and is often referred to as the first vaccine. The composition of breast milk changes over a period of breastfeeding and continues to provide the child with the necessary nutrients and immune protection.

A natural immunity booster

The phrase "first vaccine" refers to breastfeeding since it provides the baby with protection from pathogens through nutrition. Breast milk contains a variety of protective components, the amount of which changes during breastfeeding. Moreover, breastfeeding provides disease resistance, which is most important during the first months of life. Nevertheless, breastfeeding does not replace childhood immunizations; the baby's protection is achieved through both methods.

The main takeaway for the parents

The phrase "first vaccine" means that breastfeeding provides disease resistance to the baby, which can be achieved only through regular immunization and breastfeeding. Parents should consider breastfeeding their children for as long as possible to provide the baby with nutrition and disease resistance. However, breastfeeding should not replace regular childhood vaccinations, which the doctor recommends for the child's health and protection from various diseases.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It should not be used as a substitute for medical advice or professional care. Recommendations regarding breastfeeding and vaccinating your child may differ depending on your baby's condition. Consult your pediatrician or another healthcare professional before making any decisions about your child's health.