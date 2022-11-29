Why Do You Always Feel Sleepy During The Day?

Hypersomnia is a condition due to which people could feel extremely sleepy even after sleeping for more than 7 hours at night. A lot of people might be experiencing this condition but may not know about it. This medical condition might seem harmless but certain serious illnesses might be causing this.
People who suffer from this condition experience symptoms like being able to fall asleep at any time. It could be at work or even when they are driving. Other symptoms would include feeling tired, drowsy, sleep-related problems, a severe lack of energy, and also might have trouble thinking with a clear mind.
What Is Hypersomnia?
There is a huge difference between just feeling sleepy during the day to poor sleep at night and feeling constantly sleepy due to hypersomnia. Hypersomnia is when a person feels excessive sleepiness all throughout the day. It is very different from feeling sleepy just during the day. In this particular condition, a person might feel sleepy even after he or she has slept for around 7-8 hours. He or she might still feel exhausted and keep sleeping all throughout the day ultimately exceeding the normal sleep requirement.