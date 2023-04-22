Why Do Women Get Butt Cramps During Menstruation?

Is getting butt cramps common for most women during periods? Let us find out.

One of the most commonly faced problems during periods is abdominal cramps. Lots of women face this problem along with heavy menstrual bleeding. However, it is not just our body and stomach area that might get impacted during this time. Some people get leg cramps too but the most unusual form of cramps that also happens during periods are butt cramps. Lets us learn what causes this and how we can cope with the pain. Here's what you need to know about why some people experience butt cramps during their periods and whether the side effect is worrying.

What Are Butt Cramps?

Butt cramps are also caused by the same factor that causes our stomach cramps that is hormones. Let us first understand why we get cramps. When our mensuration begins, the uterine lining lined with the endometrial cells starts breaking down. This lets out the hormone called prostaglandins. This is the hormone that is solely responsible for inflicting cramps. It is known to cause contraction and inflammation in the body during periods. Some people experience the pain of contraction int he stomach legs or even in the butt. Our whole body is more sensitive during this time including our anal and rectal areas. This type of cramps might sound unusual but it is actually very common and usual.

It's those same prostaglandins that are behind what is known as "period poop" Prostaglandins stimulate the smooth muscles in your uterus to help it contract and shed its lining each month. The hormones have a similar effect on other smooth muscles in your body, like in your bowels. The result is more poop. Research has suggested that approximately 73% of menstruating people experience at least one of the primary gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms either before or during menstrual bleeding. Abdominal cramps and diarrhea are the most common GI symptoms.

Treatments Available For Women

Rest in a warm bath: experts say that a warm soothing bath can help alleviate cramps and not just butt cramps, it can also help with pain in the other parts of the body too. Warm water helps in relaxing the muscles and prevents it from cramping.

experts say that a warm soothing bath can help alleviate cramps and not just butt cramps, it can also help with pain in the other parts of the body too. Warm water helps in relaxing the muscles and prevents it from cramping. Use a heating pad, blanket, or water bottle: any source of heat applied to the body can help ease the muscles and reduce pain and discomfort, we can also try using a heating pad on the area.

any source of heat applied to the body can help ease the muscles and reduce pain and discomfort, we can also try using a heating pad on the area. Take an NSAID: after we have tried all home remedies to reduce cramps, if they are still not enough then there are always over the counter pills that help kill pain and also Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) prescribed by doctors.