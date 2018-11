We normally burp once or twice after eating and then it gets stopped. Such burping is considered to be very common and there is no concern about it. But some people have a problem with frequent burping. Once they start burping then it does not stop quickly and sometimes it becomes an embarrassment among the people. It has been observed that in winter the frequency of burp increases. Do you know why this happens?

What is burping?

The noisy air or gas which we release from our mouth is known as burping or belching. And constant dizziness is an indication of the disorders in the digestive system. A study has found that due to swelling in the stomach and due to empty stomach the person soon get affected with this problem. By the way, burp works to reduce stomach problems, but if you have a problem with frequent burping then it can be a sign of health problems.

Why do we burp in winter more often?

During winters we eat a lot and frequently because there is a different kind of foods available. While the digestive system does not work so fast. Physical labour and sunlight play an important role in digesting food. Both of these things lack during winters. Therefore, in this season burp comes more often than other seasons.