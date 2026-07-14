Why do strokes strike more in the morning? Neurologists explain the circadian rhythm link

Ever imagined why science says stroke risk is high during the early hours of the day? Read on to find out the real reason behind this surge in numbers.

Why Do Strokes Strike More in the Morning? Neurologists Explain the Circadian Rhythm Link

What people do not understand is the fact that stroke incidences do not happen randomly all through the day. It has been established that stroke risk is relatively high in the early hours of the day; from 6 am to 12 pm in particular. This is because the reasons behind stroke incidence have been outlined by neurologists, taking into account the circadian rhythm in the human body.

Why Is the Risk of Stroke Higher in the Morning?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Manish Salunkhe, Consultant Neurologist & Neurointerventionalist, Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospitals, Deccan Gymkhana, explained that this rhythm controls several activities in the body including heartbeat, blood pressure, hormones, and blood clotting.

Morning blood pressure surge: A hidden trigger for stroke?

In the early hours of the day when one wakes up, blood pressure increases due to the physiological changes that occur in the body. Sadly for those who suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and heart diseases, this is even more dangerous for them since their blood vessels are strained.

Other than high blood pressure, during this period, there is an increase in hormone levels regulating the body's stress response, such as cortisol and adrenaline levels. While such hormones tend to increase one's level of awareness and alertness, they might increase the chances of clot formation and vasoconstriction.

How stress hormones and blood clotting increase stroke risk after waking up?

In addition, blood platelets, which are the main agents of clotting, perform their function more actively at this time of the day. Mild dehydration occurring overnight may also be among the reasons for blood viscosity.

There are studies that show that there is a morning spike in the incidence of strokes, and about 85 percent of all cases of strokes occur due to ischemia. Such cases of strokes are mainly caused by clotting of blood blocking its access to the brain.

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Can Sleep Apnea Increase Your Risk of Stroke?

Another factor that plays a part in this problem is having sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea. Inadequate air movement when sleeping may result in fluctuating blood pressure levels, inflammation, and insufficient oxygen supply, increasing one's chances of experiencing a stroke. People who have this problem and are not undergoing the right treatment could also have an increased chance of having a stroke during the first few hours of the morning.

There are strokes whose onset could be impossible to predict or control. However, it is important that people know about the potential danger associated with suffering a stroke. Regular management of one's blood pressure and cholesterol, physical activity, no smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and medication are all ways of prevention of a stroke.

Know the BE-FAST Warning Signs of Stroke

Detection of symptoms of stroke is also very important. BE-FAST method, which stands for Balance problems, Eye or vision problems, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call emergency, may help detect symptoms of stroke. Fast detection is necessary due to the fact that treatment of strokes is very time-sensitive. In case of early hospital arrival, it is possible to get intravenous thrombolysis, which consists of dissolving blood clots with special drugs. In addition, a carefully selected number of patients suffering from large vessel occlusion can undergo a mechanical thrombectomy, which involves removing the clot in the artery.

Understanding the connection between circadian rhythm and stroke makes it easy to realize why strokes happen mostly in the early morning hours. Nonetheless, they can occur anytime.