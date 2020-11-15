We all have nightmares or bad dreams from time to time but for some people they recur frequently and interfere with their sleep mood and/or daytime functioning. This condition is called nightmare disorder. Keep reading to know more about this condition and when you should talk to your doctor. Nightmares are vivid dreams that bring out strong feelings of fear terror distress or anxiety causing the sleeper to wake up. More often nightmares occur during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep the stage of sleep associated with intense dreaming. This is the reason why you experience nightmares more frequently in the