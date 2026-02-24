Why Do People Talk To Themselves? Experts Explain The Psychology, Benefits, And Warning Signs Of Self-Talk

Why do people talk to themselves? You may have often seen people talking to themselves. Seeing someone talking to themselves often unsettles people, but there are many reasons behind this. Let's learn more about them.

Often you must have seen that some people keep talking to themselves while walking, working or sitting alone. Sometimes this habit may seem strange or unusual to us, but according to psychology, talking to oneself is not always a sign of mental illness. In fact, it can also be a natural and useful process of the human brain. From the perspective of medical science, self-talk is deeply connected to our mental structure, emotional balance and decision-making ability.

What is Self-Talk?

Self-talk is a mental process in which a person expresses their thoughts in words. It can be of two types:

Internal thinking about something in your mind and forming an opinion about it

External thinking about something as it is said and formulating your response

Both types are just how the brain works. This is completely normal, so there's no need for people around the person to panic or be afraid.

Top Reasons for Talking to Yourself

Organising thoughts - When a person talks to themselves, they organize their thoughts. This process prepares the brain for decision-making. Planning and forming opinions through self-talk is useful when studying, planning, or finding solutions to problems. In medical terms, it improves cognitive processing. How to Reduce Anxiety - It's often observed that people who talk to themselves are already in a stressful situation. In stressful situations, people calm their minds by talking to themselves. Repeating statements like "Everything will be okay, I can do this" brings peace to the mind. This practice can help reduce stress hormones in the body. Emotional control: Talking to yourself during times of emotional stress or sadness acts as a form of emotional release. This process is a natural way to maintain mental balance. Ways to Deal With Loneliness: People who spend long periods of time alone often talk to themselves to alleviate their loneliness. Talking to themselves feels mentally better. Improving memory - Speaking to yourself can improve memory. This technique has been found to be useful in both children and the elderly. Children who study are advised to repeat things to themselves repeatedly so they can memorize everything without difficulty.

Is It Normal to Talk to Yourself?

Yes, if it happens occasionally

occurs during stress or thinking

The person remains connected to reality

When is Self-Talk a Cause for Concern?

Talking to oneself is a completely normal occurrence, affecting 7 out of 10 people. However, if it occurs repeatedly, it may be a cause for concern in certain circumstances.

Talking to imaginary voices - If a person talks to imaginary voices, experiences hallucinations, feels disconnected from reality, or has serious changes in social behavior, it could be a serious anxiety disorder. A person who talks to imaginary voices may also have schizophrenia, severe depression, or bipolar disorder.

The Difference Between Positive and Negative Self-Talk

S. NO Type Effect 1. positive self-talk Boosts self-confidence 2 motivational self-talk Improves performance at work and in everyday life 3. Negative self-talk Increases stress and anxiety 4. self-critical lowers self-esteem

It's perfectly normal to talk to yourself, but it's important to distinguish between positive and negative self-talk.

Should I Stop Talking to Myself?

If this is normal self-talk, there's no need to stop it. It's more helpful to give it a positive direction.

