'Why do I get more headaches during the rainy season?' Neurologist reveals science backed tips to manage Migraine during monsoon

Migraine headache may increase during monsoon. Read on to find out what neurologist wants you to know about the management tips to relax nervous system.

Why Do Migraines Spike During Monsoon? A Neurologist Explains How to Prevent Them

As a neurologist, one of the most prevailing trends in the monsoon period is the increase in the number of patients who need treatment of migraines. People who normally do not have problems with headaches have a higher incidence of these, while some others start having migraines for the very first time. Although there can be many triggers of migraines, weather changes play a major role in this process.

Why Do Migraine Attacks Increase During the Monsoon?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Aradhana Chauhan, Consultant - Neurologist, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, explained that the main reason why migraines can be aggravated during monsoons is the drop in barometric or atmospheric pressure. Before rains and during rainfall, the atmosphere pressure tends to fall. This phenomenon can influence the pain-sensitive pathways of the brain in people who are predisposed to migraines, thus triggering an attack. Not all people are equally sensitive to weather changes; however, many patients with migraines notice that they occur on rainy or cloudy days.

Humidity in the monsoon period can be another reason for migraines, too. High levels of humidity may lead to dehydration of patients even without their realizing. Dehydration is known to be an effective migraine trigger, and it makes headaches more painful and prolonged. Moreover, decreased exposure to sunlight due to cloudy weather during monsoons might have some influence on neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

Lifestyle Changes During the Rainy Season May Increase Migraine Risk

Another common issue is the change in the usual schedule of activities which is observed during the rainy season. Disruption of sleep pattern, postponing meals, eating more fried food, and lack of physical activity can significantly increase the risk of migraines. The brain of a migraine sufferer is sensitive to changes in everyday routine.

Also, one should mention additional factors like stress and various seasonal diseases. Monsoons often mean a higher risk of viral diseases, sinus congestion, and other respiratory problems. They might provoke or aggravate headaches in patients who tend to have migraines. In addition, work-related stress and traffic jams may be factors which provoke migraine attacks.

Best Ways to Prevent Migraine During the Monsoon Season

The positive aspect is that there are many measures one can take to decrease their risks of migraines. During the conversation, Dr Chauhan, said - "First, I suggest all my patients pay special attention to hydration, even if they do not feel very thirsty at a particular moment."

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She further noted that having enough water during the day is an excellent way to avoid headaches caused by dehydration. Consistent sleep schedule is also quite essential since lack of sleep as well as excess can be a cause for migraines.

Recording a headache diary is another very useful measure. Recording symptoms in connection with weather, diet, sleep schedule, and stress level helps to identify triggers. Physical activities, relaxation exercises, and proper nutrition taken on time will also contribute to stabilisation of a body in relation to triggers of migraines.

Suffering From Migraine Headache? Here's What You Need To Do

Migraine headaches that occur frequently cannot be left unattended at any point in time. It is essential to visit a doctor when such headaches begin occurring frequently, causing pain or interfering with one's life activities. Migraine headaches can be successfully managed by adopting an appropriate treatment regime after diagnosing the condition.

While monsoon may not be avoidable, it does not mean that one must suffer from migraine headaches too. By understanding the triggers for migraine headaches in the monsoon season, one can manage them successfully.

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