Why diet and exercise may not work: Hidden causes of weight gain in women

Struggling to lose weight despite dieting and workouts? Know the hidden hormonal, metabolic, and lifestyle factors behind weight gain in women.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 11, 2026 1:49 PM IST

Causes of weight gain in women (Image AI Generated)

For many women, losing weight seems like an unsolvable riddle. Proper nutrition and exercise may not always help because you just keep getting bigger. Calorie intake is critical, but there are more factors involved in losing weight than simply burning more calories than you consume. In fact, hormonal and metabolic problems that are often overlooked are the true causes of weight gain, switching your body's fat storage mechanisms into one mode permanently.

Stress-induced inflammation and weight gain

According to Dr D. Sandhya Rani, Lead Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, "Stress-induced inflammation is yet another factor that plays an equally important role in causing obesity among women, but is rarely taken into account. Women typically experience stress eating when they are under stress for extended periods of time, and typically the foods they turn to are highly processed and have high amounts of sugar."

PCOS, fertility and weight gain

"Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most frequent reasons for weight problems in women. It is intricately associated with insulin resistance. In PCOS, the hormonal feedback loop is disrupted and Androgens are increased (hormones which are more commonly found in males)," the doctor added.

PCOS, fertility and weight gain

This hormonal imbalance is not only a factor in weight gain it also takes a toll on fertility. High insulin levels can prevent ovulation and lower egg quality. Weight gain is a physical symptom for women attempting to conceive, not just a change in appearance.

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Fatty acid imbalance and inflammation

The inflammation becomes excessive in case there is an imbalance, as it will adversely affect the efficiency of the cell receptors in recognising the hormones in your body. Once you enter the inflammatory state, you need to conserve your energy and fat until you get out of it.

Ways to break the cycle

Dr Sandhya further explains that you need to change your thinking in order to come up with a solution to hidden causes. You don't need to reduce calories, you need to set up your metabolism.

Protein & Fat Focus: Omega-3 fatty acids will help reduce inflammation. Fibre: Fibre will help the sugar to be absorbed more slowly, which will give your insulin a break. Strength Training (Resistance Training): Strength training is more effective for increasing insulin sensitivity than cardio.

How to overcome hidden weight loss issues?

First, it is important to understand that dieting for body weight is not just about calories in, calories out. The best way to improve insulin sensitivity is to follow a program of omega-3, fibre, and protein. If individuals have not achieved the desired results when incorporating body weight training for weight loss, they should get a medical evaluation to determine if they have an underlying problem of PCOS, insulin resistance and hormone imbalance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised guidance regarding weight management, hormonal health, or PCOS.

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