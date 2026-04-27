Why ‘brain-eating amoeba’ cases rise in summer: Here’s what an expert says about its impact on your health

Brain-eating amoeba also known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is a medical condition that can all begin with an innocent summer swim in the lake, splash in the river or dip in warm freshwater. Although this infection is rare the parasite lurking in these innocent activities can make people get sick during warmer months.

What is brain-eating amoeba?

Healthcare professionals claim that the infection is caused by a microscopic parasite called Naegleria Fowleri which can be found in freshwater with a warm temperature such as in lakes, rivers and hot springs. The parasites prefer warmer water hence the infections are more common in the summer as they enters the body through the nose usually while swimming or diving in infected water. It is important to note that when this brain-eating amoeba makes its way to the brain and triggers a deadly infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Brain-eating amoeba cases spike in summer

The rise of brain-eating amoeba cases during summer is directly related to the water temperature and human activity. Experts suggest that stagnant and warm water offers an ideal habitat for the amoeba to grow and with more people participating in water activities such as swimming during summer season it increases the risk. Additionally lower water levels during heatwaves may also increase the concentration of microorganisms resulting in a higher risk of infection. And infected swimming pools or other untreated water sources may also increase the risk if not properly chlorinated.

Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai told TheHealthsite.Com that there is still a lack of awareness regarding the medical condition which tends to thrive in warm freshwater.

How it affects your health

Once the amoeba enters the brain it starts to cause destruction of brain tissue resulting in an intense inflammatory response and swelling. In the early stages symptoms may be mistaken for other common infections such as viral fever and meningitis.

Talking about the symptoms of PAM during the incubation period that lasts for 1 to 5 days the neurologist explained, "Many people may experience symptoms such as headache, fever, nausea and vomiting which can quickly lead to confusion, seizures and coma. The infection can advance quickly and turn life threatening if not managed promptly."

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He adds, "Though brain-eating amoeba infection could be serious it can easily be avoided by staying vigilant and preventing forceful water entry into the nose. Use clean water for nasal rinsing and avoid warm stagnant water bodies during summer. Be attentive when it comes to your health and stay safe during those summer months."

Who is at risk?

The disease can affect anyone who comes in contact with contaminated water but its symptoms are more prevalent in young adults and children because of their greater involvement in water recreation. Additionally people who regularly swim in untreated freshwater or rinse their nose with contaminated water may also be at greater risk of infection.