Why bone health is crucial for women at every stage of life, expert explains

Cases of weak bone health has been on the rise amongst women in their 30s and 40s. An expert reveals factors contriubting to Osteoporosis at young adults in the recent times.

Women are breaking all barriers, leading organisations, nurturing families and redefining the strength in each and every sphere of life. However, while this women usually prioritize the wellbeing for those who are present around them, their own health takes a backseat frequently, particularly bone health.

Understanding the importance of bone health in women

According to Dr. Shrishti Patil, Consultant - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, Bangalore, women are living tissues that constantly renew themselves. They naturally have smaller and thinner bones as compared to men which makes them more susceptible to osteoporosis especially after menopause.

Globally, women account for nearly 80 per cent of osteoporosis cases. Multiple studies also suggest that one in three women over the age of 50 will also experience an osteoporotic fracture in their life, such as mobility, independence and overall quality of life.

"Osteoporosis is a "silent" disease because you typically do not have symptoms, and you may not even know you have the disease until you break a bone," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "Osteoporosis is the major cause of fractures in postmenopausal women and in older men. Fractures can occur in any bone but happen most often in bones of the hip, vertebrae in the spine and wrist."

Factor why women more vulnerable to bone loss

Lifestyle and several biological factors contribute to weaker bones in women. Some of the most common factors contributing that lead to the increased risk of poor bone health cases in women include:

Changes in hormones Deficiency in nutrition Sedentary lifestyles Low intake of calcium Increased calcium demand An inadequate amount of nutrition

Building bone strength from a young age

The foundation of strong bones is built in early life, according to Dr. Patil, by the age of 30, peak bone mass is achieved making childhood and early adulthood critical periods for the development of bone. She suggests that good intake of calcium and vitamin D, regular strength training exercises and a balanced diet play a major role in bone strength.

You may like to read

Lifestyle tips that protect bone health

Several proactive steps can be taken by women to protect their bone health. Here are some essential steps you should follow to protect bone health, as per the orthopaedics:

Ensure to eat a balanced diet rich in calcium, such as milk, yoghurt, green leafy vegetables, almonds and fortified foods. Consult with a doctor and add Vitamin D and other supplements to your diet. Limit the intake of caffeine, avoid smoking and reduce the intake of alcohol to strengthen bone health. Early detection and timely management can be enabled through regular bone health screenings, especially for women above 40 or those who have a family history of osteoporosis.

The Mayo Clinic suggest, "If you're worried about bone health or you have risk factors for osteoporosis, talk to your healthcare professional. Also talk to your healthcare professional about bone health if you break a bone when you're older than 50. You may need a bone density test."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.