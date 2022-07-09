Why Are Young People In Their 30's Having Bone-Related Issues?

Managing bone health is crucial at every age and stage of life. Calcium is an essential mineral for our skeleton making our body function. It is known as the building block of the bone. The source of calcium is found in the food we eat. If the body is not treated with enough calcium, it gets removed from where it is stored in our bones, causing pain and other bone-related issues. For example, back pain in young adults is due to injuries because people at this age are physically active. However, according to Dr Harshvardhan Hegde, Department of Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, the pain can be caused by genetically inherited, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle or lack of exercise.

Poor Diet

The body needs protein, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to build strong muscles and bones. In addition, calcium, phosphorus, and Vitamin D are essential for bone health. Young people, on the contrary, are involved with fast foods that do not have these nutrients and may cause obesity and heart-related diseases. Obesity is another reason for weak bones.

Sedentary Lifestyle

The pandemic and post-pandemic eras fostered a global work-from-home culture. As a result, people have stressed their muscles, backs, shoulders and necks while working for long hours. Some people work from the comfort of their couches or beds, which makes their backs slouch. Sitting straight in the chair supports the back. However, regular intervals are needed to stretch your body and relax your muscles.

Lack Of Exercise

Apart from correct posture, young people also skip exercising. The spine needs support from the stomach and back muscles. Therefore, lifting weights helps in the process. In addition, low-impact exercises such as walking, biking, and swimming can help relieve pain.

Bone Health During The '30s

At this stage, the bones are the peak of their strength. Therefore, getting adequate calcium and exercise is essential to achieve maximum bone density. Young boys and girls this age should consume at least 1000 mg of calcium daily. In addition, at least 30 mins of weight-bearing activity for four or more days per week is beneficial to strengthening bones.

When To Consult An Orthopaedic?

When the pain in the back is due to a specific reason like lifting, twisting, sports, etc., the hurt resides within 72 hours after resting and applying ice. However, if the pain grows and does not disappear, one must consult an orthopaedic for the best treatment options.