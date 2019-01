There are reams of research associating work-related pressure with mental health issues. Now, there is an addition to this growing body of research. A new study published in the academic journal, Educational Review, has revealed that excessive paperwork and target related work culture in schools are taking a toll on the mental health of the teachers. They are becoming vulnerable to psychological problems like stress, anxiety, and depression due to heavy workload, lack of support from the higher authority, and constant policy change.

As we all know, these psychological issues affect people from all walks of life. But all these three conditions vary in their nature and manifestations. “Clinically speaking, each of these mental conditions is different from one another. However, these occur on a sort of continuum. For example, for a student who hasn’t been able to prepare well for an exam, it may start with anxiety over the examination, move to stress over the results and if he fails, it might eventually run into depression if intervention is not carried out in time,” says Prachi S Vaish, Founder and Chief Clinical Psychologist at Hopenetwork.in. To manage these conditions effectively, we need to understand what they are all about.

Decoding stress

According to Vaish,”Stress is a multi-faceted process that occurs in reaction to situations or events in our environment that disrupts or threatens to disrupt our physical or psychological functioning. Humans respond to stress in three stages: Alarm, resistance and exhaustion.” Though stress sounds as a negative term, it acts as booster in the initial phase. It creates a drive in you to get through tough situations. Also, it helps you stay alert and perform at your best. However, if it persists for a longer duration, stress can take a toll on your daily life and can cause adverse effects.

You may experience both physical and non-physical symptoms during this time. Some of the physical signs include pounding heart, nausea, headaches, excessive sweating, loss of appetite, sleeping problems, insomnia, high blood pressure, muscle pain and a weakened immune system. However, the non-physical symptoms include frustration, unhappiness, being irritable, negative thinking, memory problems, excessive worrying, so on and so forth.

Self-help tip: First and foremost, you need to identify its warning signs. Then, you need to look for triggers that raise your stress levels. Knowing them will help you anticipate a stress situation and help you safeguard yourself in advance. Also, make sure that you surround yourself with people who care about you and avoid bottling up your emotions. Share your thoughts with those you trust. Also, take out time for the activities that balance your emotions. Listening to music, dancing, going for a walk could be good options. Most importantly, stop indulging in self talk. People coping with stress have a habit of saying things in their head. Doing this only aid to the problem rather than solving it.

Decoding anxiety:

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), anxiety is “an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts and physical changes like increased blood pressure.” Just like stress, anxiety in its initial phase can be helpful to face a potential harmful situation. However, if there are certain things, people, or situation that blow your anxiety out of proportion and interfere with your daily functions, you need to be alert about your condition. This may be a symptom of anxiety disorder. During this time, you may experience symptoms like uncontrollable feelings of worry, having difficulty in concentration, sleep problems, shortness of breath, dry mouth, having a feeling of being on edge, and being irritated every-time.

Self-help tip: In case of minor anxiety or short-term anxiety disorder, you can go for self-treatment rather than the clinical supervision. “Firstly, stay organised with your tasks. The less cluttered your life is, the less likely are you to succumb to pressure,” says Vaish. Also, you need to soothe your mind in order to do the tasks properly. Therefore, you need to distract yourself from the cause of anxiety. A long bath can also help. Try to replace your negative thoughts with practical and positive ones.

Decoding depression:

It is defined as a serious medical condition that negatively affects your thinking, actions, and feelings. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that around 350 million people are affected by depression, globally. This data makes it the the most common mental health condition worldwide and the leading cause of disability. When you are suffering from depression, you may experience a constant feeling of hopelessness, sadness, and worthlessness. Also, you’ll feel difficulty in sleeping, concentration, remembering, and making decisions. You will lose interest in the activities which you used to love at one point of time. In extreme cases, you may also lose appetite and weight or have thoughts of committing suicide. The good news is that we have various clinical treatment options available out there to treat depression. However, you must try to get through it yourself before taking medical help.

Self-help tip: Several studies associate nutrition and meantal health. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders revealed that zinc deficiency may lead to depression. So, a healthy diet is the first thing you should focus on. Your sleep quality affects your mood. Start a few healthy bedtime routines that ensure a sound snooze time. “To sooth your mind and the symptoms of depression, you are advised to engage in self-care activities no matter what job you’re in. Find activities that engage your mind actively or travel a lot, spend time with nature, pay attention to your body and observe what is happening with you in the moment. Learn to be present in the present,” says Vaish.