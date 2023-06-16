Why Are PCOS Patients Given 'Diabetes' Pill?

Oral contraceptives and some metabolism-regulating drugs are usually the first line of treatment for the condition. While the condition cannot be cured, symptoms can be managed.

The condition exhibits a group of symptoms, both ovarian-related and metabolic.

PCOS or Poly Cystic Syndrome is a hormonal disorder that can cause a variety of symptoms in the affected person. It affects up to 10 per cent of women in the reproductive age bracket. The exact causes of the condition are unknown. The excess of male reproductive hormone (testosterone) is a key problem in the disorder. Some women also experience insulin resistance and high blood glucose levels and other metabolic symptoms.

The changes in hormones, both metabolic and androgens are associated with other health risks like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver and kidney problems and others. As per experts, both ovarian and non-ovarian factors play a role in the development of the condition but which ones are the primary causes and which are the secondary consequences and how they might influence each other is not yet understood fully. The treatment plan for PCOS is thus limited to improving the symptoms without addressing the underlying cause.

Why do doctors prescribe 'diabetes' drugs?

Women having PCOS are often insulin resistant. It means that their bodies can make insulin but don't use it effectively. Their bodies might not respond well to insulin, the hormone responsible for regulation of glucose in the blood. Higher levels of glucose in the body can be damaging to the blood vessels and many vital organs like the heart and kidney. Also, patients having PCOS can often exhibit a pre-diabetes stage where the blood sugar levels are high but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

As per reports, physical activity and managing weight can effectively improve symptoms of PCOS. A number of medicines are also prescribed for the condition. A symptom of PCOS is irregular periods. Contraceptives are often prescribed for the condition and can induce periods and help in shedding off the endometrial lining. This can also protect women from developing endometrial cancer later in life and keep the endometrial lining thin.

You may also be prescribed a medicine that induces ovulation (the monthly release of an egg from an ovary).

Since PCOS patients do show symptoms of pre-diabetes, they might also be prescribed a drug called metformin, which is often used to treat type 2 diabetes. This drug can lower blood sugar levels in women having PCOS and can also provide long-term health benefits like lowering high cholesterol levels and will reduce the risk of heart diseases in them.

Hair-related problems are common

Due to excess androgens in the body, women having PCOS might be prescribed combined oral contraceptives to treat excessive hair growth (hirsutism) and hair loss (alopecia). Women having PCOS might also be prescribed other medicines like statins to lower cholesterol and they might also follow acne treatment.

