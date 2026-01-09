Why Are My Feet Always Cold? Here’s What Your Body May Be Trying to Tell You

Cold Feet Causes: In winter having cold feet is not at all abnormal. Extreme changes in weather, reduced body movements and blood circulation can often lead to cold feet. But what if someone faces this issue even after taking proper precautions or throughout the year (even during summer)? Many people deal with extreme cold feet even after wearing socks or covering their feet with warmers. In this article, we understand why this actually happens and if this is a signal of something serious going on inside the body.

What Causes Cold Feet?

If your feet feel cold all the time even when the weather isn't your body may be trying to send a warning. While cold feet are common in winter, persistent or unexplained coldness can signal underlying health problems, some of which may become serious if left untreated.

You Are Suffering From Poor Blood Circulation

One of the most significant issues that a cold feet can signal towards is that there is serious problem in your body when it comes to blood circulation.

A sudden disruption on the blood flow to the extremities can lead to cold feet. Conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD) can lead to the narrowing of the blood vessels, making it difficult for the warm blood to reach the feet. You may notice numbness or pain while walking with such a condition.

You Are Suffering From Diabetes Induced Nerve Damage

Another health problem that can cause cold feet is diabetes. Yes, you read that right! High blood sugar levels can damage nerves and blood vessels, leading to diabetic neuropathy. Experts say that such patients may experience cold, tingling, or numb feet, often without realizing when injuries occur raising the risk of infections.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Cold feet is not just caused by poor blood circulation in the body but also when the kidneys are not functioning properly. How? Poor kidney function affects circulation and nerve health, often resulting in cold or numb feet. Swelling, fatigue, and changes in urination may appear alongside this symptom.

You Are Suffering From Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Also, when the body is suffering from severe vitamin B12 deficiency, the feet may turn cold and remain so without any climatic reason. Studies have shown that an acute lack of vitamin B12 in the body can damage the nerves, creating a sensation of coldness, tingling, or burning in the feet. Over time, untreated deficiency may lead to balance problems and memory issues.

You Are Suffering From Anemia

An acute lack of red blood cells in the body, a condition which is medically known as Anemia, can lead to cold feet. Anemia is known to cause cold feet, weakness, dizziness, and shortness of breath.

How To Keep Your Feet Safe?

Well, the answer to this question completely depends on the cause of the condition. If you are someone who is facing this problem without any reason, make sure to consult a doctor immediately. Always remember that early diagnosis can prevent complications and protect long-term health.

